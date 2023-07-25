Women’s Water Polo: 4-Time Defending World Champ USA Loses to Italy in Quarterfinal

WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS – FUKUOKA 2023

July 15 – 29, 2023 (water polo)

Fukuoka, Japan

Meet Page

Results

Four-time defending world champion USA women’s water polo lost an 8-7 thriller against Italy during the quarterfinals in Fukuoka, Japan.

The American women will now face Canada for fifth place on Tuesday, but they’ll miss the podium at a major international event for the first time in a decade.

Plus @WaterPoloCoachK reflected on the epic run @TeamUSA has had over the last 10 years where they medaled in every major event. pic.twitter.com/D8Tr8zrOcM — USA Water Polo (@USAWP) July 24, 2023

Maggie Steffens led the U.S. with four goals, Maddie Musselman added two more, and Ashleigh Johnson racked up nine saves in net.

Musselman tied the game at 6-6 heading into the fourth quarter, but Italy soon pulled ahead 7-6 in the final period. The U.S. saw its deficit double with just under three minutes to play, and the team’s first goal of the fourth period by Jordan Raney with 21 seconds left proved too little, too late.

Italy converted four of five power play opportunities while the U.S. was just 2-for-14.

Scoring – Stats

USA 7 (2, 2, 2, 1) M. Steffens 4, M. Musselman 2, J. Raney 1

ITA 8 (3, 1, 2, 2) S. Guistini 3, R. Bianconi 2, C. Tabani 1, C. Marletta 1, D. Picozzi

Saves – USA – A. Johnson 9, ITA – C. Banchelli 9

6×5 – USA – 2/14 – ITA – 4/5

Penalties – USA – 2/3 – ITA – 0/0

The U.S. beat China (15-6), Australia (9-5), and France (16-5) in Fukuoka before its loss to Italy. During the first game of the tournament, Musselman scored one of the coolest goals you’ll ever see, passing it to herself with her foot before finishing through traffic.