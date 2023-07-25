All The Links You Need For 2023 USA Swimming Futures Championships

The USA Swimming Futures championships begin on Wednesday, July 26 and will run until July 29. Futures meets will be held in five different locations throughout the United States: Richmond, Virginia; Ocala, Florida; West Fargo, North Dakota; San Antonio, Texas; and Sacramento, California.

Futures will overlap with another major domestic meet: the TYR Pro Championships that also run from July 26 to 29. The Futures Championships are designed as an intermediate step between Sectional Championships and Junior National or National Championships and are open to swimmers of all ages. However, the inclusion of senior-aged swimmers came into question last summer.

This year marks the eighth year that Futures will be held. The time standards for the meets have remained the same since 2019.

For futures cut times, click here.

Not all the psych sheets for the futures meets have been uploaded, but some of the big names that we know are swimming include #8 class of 2023 recruit Camille Spink (Richmond), UVA NCAA qualifiers Sophia Knapp and Connor Boyle (Richmond), NCAA All-American Brian Benzing from Towson (Richmond), class of 2023 “honorable mention” Ethan Harrington (Sacramento), and 2023 World Junior Championships team member Luke Ellis (Sacramento).

2023 Futures — Richmond

July 26 to 29, 2023

LCM (50m)

SwimRVA, Richmond, Virginia

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

2023 Futures — Ocala

July 26 to 29, 2023

LCM (50m)

Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training, Ocala, Florida

Meet Central

Livestream

2023 Futures — West Fargo

July 26 to 29, 2023

LCM (50m)

Hubert Aquatic Center, West Fargo, North Dakota

Meet Central

2023 Futures — San Antonio

July 26 to 29, 2023

LCM (50m)

Bill Walker Pool, San Antonio, Texas

Meet Central

2023 Futures — Sacramento