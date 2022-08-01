Are Elite Swimmers at Futures Championships a Problem?

Last weekend’s USA Swimming Futures Championships were arguably the best those meets have ever been.
In part, the results were a success thanks to big swims by true “future” qualifiers for the next-level meets, like Gracie Weyant, and 15-year old Lily King (not to be confused with Lilly King).
In part, the meets were fast because we saw more-than-usual senior-aged swimmers, especially those who we would normally see at the US National Championships, racing at the meets.
That was especially true at the College Station site, where several undergrads and post-grads that are part of the Texas A&M University group made appearances. That includes US National Team member Sam Stewart, who has trained there for two months, and Olympian Sydney Pickrem, who pulled out of the Commonwealth Games meet for Canada this weekend but raced at Futures instead.
On some level, these moves make sense. It is an opportunity for high-level, prelims-finals racing without leaving home. For Stewart, the opportunity was a good one, because he went a new best time in the 200 IM.
But this raised a lot of eyebrows about whether opportunities were being taken away from swimmers for whom the Futures Championships were designed: athletes looking to make the leap from Sectionals meets to National meets.
Why Do Futures Championships Exist?
When these Futures Championships were created, they were created with a very specific goal in mind: to create a meet for swimmers to bridge the gap from Sectionals meets to National meets. There are about a dozen Sectionals meets each season, and just two national meets: Junior Nationals and Senior Nationals.
Futures Championships originally were restricted from swimmers with times for bigger national meets. In the first year, athletes with one or more Nationals cuts could not attend. In 2016, that was changed to swimmers with one or more US Open standard swims, which at the time were usually the same at Olympic Trials standards in long course, but with a matching short course standard.
This ideal remained intact as recently as 2019 – the last Futures meets before the pandemic. Then, swimmers could not have standards for Nationals and swim Futures, except in one specific case: Futures meets began on August 1, and if a swimmer hit their first Nationals cut after June 3, they could still swim Futures, but not that event where they had a Nationals cut.
When Did It Change?
This all changed coming out of the pandemic. When Futures resumed in 2021, the “time ceiling” rules were gone. That made sense in a lot of ways – At the time those meets were planned, everyone was just looking for opportunities to race, and a lot of the real specific mission-statement stuff was set to the side.
The rule didn’t return this year either, though the meet was expanded to 5 sites (it began with 3), providing more opportunities. Overlapping the meets with Nationals also disincentivized elite national-caliber swimmers from attending, because they had *another meet* to race at.
Is This a Problem?
That depends on who you ask. I don’t love it, but with just a handful of these elites showing up at any one meet, I do think the ‘problem’ has been overblown. Afterall, young swimmers love racing against their heroes – the kind of opportunity that doesn’t come often in most sports.
Some of the people bothered by this are club coaches or parents of young swimmers who are getting bumped down a spot or two by the “elites.” We always talk in swimming about how you’re “only racing the clock,” but it becomes increasingly-clear year-after-year that this is not really true.
But I agree that the optics of it are not great, and that was not the purpose of these meets when they were created.
We’ve heard similar complaints about Sectionals in the past, and that bothers me less. For one, we have to give elites somewhere to compete – there aren’t enough National Championship meets to go around. Plus, those meets are more of a regional designation (Sectionals) than a purpose designation (Futures), even in name.
The difference-of-opinion could be a recency bias, because Futures meets were created in my lifetime, and Sectionals were not. But I still think I agree with that dichotomy in my mind, even though there’s a “ladder” of sorts that USA Swimming has developed.
Plus, with fewer Futures meets, the energy gets ratcheted up from “a fast meet” to “a championship meet” in a hurry.
But ultimately, we want the best swimmers racing at the biggest championship to end their season. That’s what we want of all professional and elite level sports, right? The best racing the best at their best. So I think USA Swimming should continue to make these Futures meets unattractive to true elites.
I think that Sam Stewart‘s breakout swim in the 200 IM in College Station was great, but I would have loved to have seen it against Shaine Casas’ breakout in the 200 IM in Irvine.
So What Could Be Done to Fix This?
Scheduling on an overlap with Nationals is a great idea, and probably solves a big piece of the problem.
I would love to see USA Swimming go back to a ‘time ceiling’ program at Futures meets. I don’t think having swimmers with Junior Nationals cuts is really a problem – there’s more value, from a “Future” standpoint, to an athlete getting a prelims/finals swim at Futures than finishing 98th at Junior Nationals.
I could even be okay with a ceiling that said, maybe, “if you only have a Nationals cut in one event, you can still swim at Futures.” Allowing a developing swimmer to race six events at Futures could again be a superior experience than racing one event at Nationals.
I’ve heard some people propose an age-limit for Futures, and that is something I am adamantly opposed to. Picture a 19-year old swimmer, a late bloomer, and the size of the chasm between Sectionals and Nationals (because they no longer have a Junior Nationals option). That’s huge. The meet’s purpose was never stated as a “stepping stone for junior athletes,” but rather a stepping stone between local and national championships.
I would be okay with some kind of a ‘sliding scale’ on the time ceiling, however. Perhaps if a swimmer is over a certain age, like 21 (the age when most are wrapping their college careers), a one-Nationals-standard cap could be put in place.
I think it could also be cool to give each Futures meet host a few “wildcard” entries, similar to a sponsor’s exemption in golf or tennis. Allow them to bring in a small handful of local names, who might not want to go to Nationals, to pose for photos or sign autographs or whatever other arrangements the meet host might make.
Maybe I would feel more strongly if I had a swimmer who was negatively-disadvantaged by the presence of “currents” at the “Futures” meets, but so long as those elites are showing up and taking the event seriously as a championship event (Sam Stewart, for one, clearly was), I don’t really mind it – at the current level. But I do recognize that the slope could be a slippery one, especially in the current atmosphere where elites are increasingly-often looking at ways to avoid pressure while racing.
Aside from those top top onee-off athletes… Does anyone think these meets were particularly fast top to bottom? I don’t think they were at all for a meet that is supposed to serve “swimmers to bridge the gap from Sectionals meets to National meets”.
I remember in 2018 I ended up missing my summer jrs cut by just a little and ended up going to futures and it was such a fun meet. It should go back to being a developmental meet. I had friends who hadn’t been to winter jrs yet and it let them race in finals and get ready for jrs or nationals or whatever high level meet is next. But in order to do that USA swimming probably needs to give better funding to athletes on national team for meets. If nationals is in an expensive place like cali we’re going to see more and more elite swimmers not go solely because of price
I think that if someone isnt willing to race at a high level, perhaps they dont deserve to compete at a high level, elite athletes at these competitions offer younger swimmers a window into what lies above, by adding a time ceiling and prohibiting elites from racing, younger athletes arent able to learn and grow by swimming side by side with more experienced racers, as someone who competed against NCAA finalists and swam along side amazing college athletes, last weekend, I can say that watching these amazing people swim left a lasting impression and striving to be like them will continue to motivate through next SC
I agree with your first statement but futures isn’t meant to be a high level meet. It’s to prepare developing swimmers to get there. If more super high level swimmers end up going to futures it’s going to take opportunities away from the people that need it the most.
In my days of competing was one of the swimmers that the futures meet really catered to. I had 2 races on the cusp of nationals cuts but growing up in SoCal I only competed long course meets like Speedo Grand Challenge where my best hope was a B final. Even my sectional meet featured swimmers like Andrei Minakov. Not really any good chances to get a feel for competition on a big stage. Every big stage I was on was overshadowed by knowing everyone that wasn’t my mom was watching Ryan Murphy while I was in lane 8.
With Futures being my focus I was excited to be at a fast meet that wasn’t too fast. 2019 Futures… Read more »
Thanks for your take on this Braden. It’s an interesting topic that I’ve been thinking about as well.
Wow- come on Braden, coaches, parents and meet officials should be wanting these kids at their meets.
I haven’t ever seen anyone complain when Lochte or Dressel showed up to local meets in Florida. I’m sure people were pissed when USA Swimming kicked Phelps off the world team so he had to go take someone’s spot at nationals in all of his events.
Kids should relish the opportunity to race, not a way to find excuses as yo why they didn’t make it back. If we keep looking at it that way, then what is the point for the 98% to show up to Olympic trials, since the elite are taking the spots?
It’s all about progression- a kids first… Read more »
You haven’t? I have. Then again, I’m the personal dumping ground for everyone’s complaint for everything that happens in swimming, so…
It has always been a mix of emotions for me growing up. When I was getting 30th at meets I remember being honored to compete against my stars. After years of swimming in socal it became frustrating to realize that I never was going to have a chance to win because I was racing against people like Michael Andrew. Racing for 2nd is a lot different than racing for first.
Yes, it is absolutely a problem. Numerous futures level swimmers in NC didn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of making the final at TAC. One male I know would have made the A Final in Minnesota but was below #55 in prelims 200 Free in Cary. The lowest (#32) male qualifier already has several juniors cuts. It’s not an even playing field and it’s not right.
I think regardless of elites/nationals qualifiers being there, there was a big imbalance between sites. There are other ways to deal with that problem, which would probably still be a problem even without the elites.