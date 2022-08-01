Shackell Siblings Hit Lifetime Bests, Claim Top Seeds In 200 Fly At U.S. Juniors

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Monday morning was a good one for the Shackells, as the brother-sister duo produced near-identical results in the 200 butterfly during the first preliminary session from the 2022 U.S. Junior Championships in Irvine.

In the first event of the meet, the women’s 200 butterfly, 15-year-old Alex Shackell dropped just over two-tenths of a second to claim the top seed in 2:10.00, putting her more than three seconds clear of the next-fastest swimmer.

Shackell, who had previously been 2:10.21 at the International Team Trials in April, moves up one spot into 16th all-time in the girls’ 15-16 age group.

Women’s 200 Butterfly

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Not too long after that, it was Aaron Shackell dropping a lifetime best by a similar margin to Alex (26 one-hundredths) to claim the top seed in the men’s 200 fly.

The 17-year-old clocked 1:57.79 to qualify first by nearly a full second, with Thomas Heilman trailing at 1:58.78.

On top of the fact that they were both the top qualifiers and took off just over two-tenths of a second from their previous best time, Aaron also matched Alex with where he now ranks all-time in his respective age group.

Shackell lowers his PB of 1:58.05, also set at the International Team Trials, to move up two spots into 16th all-time in the boys’ 17-18 age group.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Among 15-year-old girls, Alex ranks fifth all-time in the U.S., while Aaron now ranks ninth among 17-year-old boys.

The siblings will look to continue to produce similar results tonight, as they aim to win a pair of U.S. Junior National titles.