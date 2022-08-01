Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Freestyle Specialist Kaitlyn Evans Remains In-State, Commits to Eastern Illinois

Kaityln Evans, a freestyle specialist from Glenview, Illinois, has announced her decision to remain in-state as she continues her academic and athletic careers at Eastern Illinois University. Located in Charleston, Eastern Illinois is a Division I Mid-Major program that competes in the Summit League Conference. Evans is about to enter her senior year of high school, and is set to join the Panthers for the 2023-2024 season.

I chose Eastern Illinois University because I felt at home when I was visiting and the team made me feel like family as soon as I set foot on campus.

Evans currently attends Glenbrook South High School. Outside of high school season, she also trains and competes with the Glenbrook Swim Club. She is primarily a freestyler, who specializes in the mid-distance to distance events.

Best Times SCY:

200 free- 2:00.36

500 free- 5:24.24

1000 free- 11:17.37

1650 free- 19:09.59

Last fall, Evans swam the 200 and 500 yard freestyles at her high school sectional meet. She took 9th place in both, although it was a timed-finals only event so she did not get a chance to swim again. In the 200, she posted a 2:02.89, coming in about two and a half seconds off her best, which is from 2019. She swam the 500 in 5:33.66, which was a season best and about 9 seconds off her personal record which is also from 2019.

At the 2022 Summit League Championships, the Eastern Illinois women finished in 6th place out of 6 teams. When Evans arrives in 2023, she should fit right into the Panthers’ fold. In the 200 free, she would have finished 26th overall at the 2022 Championships, coming in 4th of 7 for Eastern Illinois.

On July 22nd, Eastern Illinois announced the hiring of a new head men’s and women’s swim coach, Jonathan Jordan. Jordan will be the 9th head coach in program history. He is an experienced collegiate coach, coming to EIU following seven years as the head coach of Lincoln College, an NAIA program. Evans announced her commitment before Jordan was announced as the program’s new head coach.

