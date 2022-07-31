WATCH: Sam Stewart Blast 1:56.91 200 IM at College Station Futures

2022 USA SWIMMING FUTURES CHAMPIONSHIPS – COLLEGE STATION
- July 27-30, 2022
- Texas A&M Natatorium, College Station, TX
- LCM (50m)
- Results on MeetMobile
Spencer Penland contributed to this report
Video Credit: Kru Fairey
On the final day of the Futures Championships in College Station, Sam Stewart closed out the meet in style, swimming a huge personal best in the 200 IM of 1:56.91. That swim blows away Stewart’s previous best of 1:57.70, which he swam in April at the U.S. International Team Trials.
Sam Stewart Splits
|Sam Stewart – Futures
|50 Fly
|25.02
|50 Back
|29.09
|50 Breast
|33.92
|50 Free
|28.88
In addition to being a personal best, the swim rockets Stewart up to ninth all-time in the U.S and into the conversation for future international teams.
Stewart moved to train at Texas A&M two months ago, after training with his home club, YMCA Hub Fins and being coached by his mother. SwimSwam reached out to Stewart about his training.
Yes, I’ve been doing a mix of Jay’s and Jason’s practices. I think the change of training environment. I have been training at home in Mississippi with my mom since 2019. We spent those years improving my technique on all four strokes and my strength in the weight room. I think I’ve had big swims in me for a while but it took a change of environment to pull it out. I improved as an athlete under my mom and Jason and Jay were able to sharpen the edges. – Sam Stewart on his current training
