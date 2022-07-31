Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Sam Stewart Blast 1:56.91 200 IM at College Station Futures

Comments: 1

2022 USA SWIMMING FUTURES CHAMPIONSHIPS – COLLEGE STATION

  • July 27-30, 2022
  • Texas A&M Natatorium, College Station, TX
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results on MeetMobile

Spencer Penland contributed to this report

Video Credit: Kru Fairey

On the final day of the Futures Championships in College Station, Sam Stewart closed out the meet in style, swimming a huge personal best in the 200 IM of 1:56.91. That swim blows away Stewart’s previous best of 1:57.70, which he swam in April at the U.S. International Team Trials.

Sam Stewart Splits

Sam Stewart – Futures
50 Fly 25.02
50 Back 29.09
50 Breast 33.92
50 Free 28.88

In addition to being a personal best, the swim rockets Stewart up to ninth all-time in the U.S and into the conversation for future international teams.

Stewart moved to train at Texas A&M two months ago, after training with his home club, YMCA Hub Fins and being coached by his mother. SwimSwam reached out to Stewart about his training.

Yes, I’ve been doing a mix of Jay’s and Jason’s practices. I think the change of training environment. I have been training at home in Mississippi with my mom since 2019. We spent those years improving my technique on all four strokes and my strength in the weight room. I think I’ve had big swims in me for a while but it took a change of environment to pull it out. I improved as an athlete under my mom and Jason and Jay were able to sharpen the edges. – Sam Stewart on his current training

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
bobthebuilderrocks
2 minutes ago

I wonder why he went to A&M and not back to UT.

0
0
Reply

About Sophie Kaufman

Sophie Kaufman

Sophie grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, which means yes, she does root for the Bruins, but try not to hold that against her. At 9, she joined her local club team because her best friend convinced her it would be fun. Shoulder surgery ended her competitive swimming days long ago, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!