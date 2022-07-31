Kaylee McKeown Swims 58.60 For New Commonwealth Games Record

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Event Schedule

Entry List (PDF)

Live Results

Women’s 100 Back Full Results

In a nail-biter of a final, Kaylee McKeown won gold, touching the wall in 58.60 for a new Commonwealth Games record. It came down to the touch between McKeown and Kylie Masse, who was the defending champion and owned the old Commonwealth Games record in 58.63.

Like in the Tokyo Olympic final, Masse flipped first. McKeown was running third behind her and Medi Harris and ran them both down coming home. McKeown ended up out-splitting Masse 29.85 to 30.17 on the final 50.

Split Comparison – McKeown v. Masse Commonwealth Games Records

McKeown – 2022 Commonwealth Games Masse – 2018 Commonwealth Games 50 28.75 28.41 100 58.60 (29.85) 58.63 (30.22)

The split comparison between the records mirrors how McKeown and Masse swim their races. McKeown flipped behind the pace of Masse’s record, but used her strong closing speed to clip the record by .03.

While this isn’t a best time for McKeown, who holds the world record in 57.45, it’s a solid swim for the backstroke ace, who skipped this event at World Championships in favor of the 200 IM. It also represent a good improvement curve through the rounds. McKeown went 59.58 in prelims, then 59.08 in the semis. Masse won Worlds with a 58.40, a few tenths faster than the 58.73 she swam here to earn silver.

McKeown and Masse will face off again this week in both the 50 and 200 backstroke. At Worlds, Masse won the 50 back and McKeown took the 200. While McKeown favors the 200 over the sprint, if the 100 back was any indication both should be thrilling races.