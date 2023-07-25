Qin Haiyang Breaks 50 Breast Asian Record With A 26.34, Becomes #5 Performer Of All-Time

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Entry Book
- Live Results (Omega)
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap
Chinese swimmer Qin Haiyang‘s streak of momentum is still alive and strong.
Just a day after winning gold and breaking the Asian record in the 100 breast, Qin rocketed to a 26.34 50 breast during the preliminary heats of the event to break an Asian record in a second event at the 2023 World Championships. In addition, he also becomes the fifth-fastest 50 breast performer of all-time with his swim.
The previous Asian record was held by Sun Jiajun, who clocked a 26.61 at the Chinese Spring Championships this March. Sun also swam in the 50 breast prelims at Worlds, clocking a 26.76 to qualify for semi-finals in third.
Qin’s best time headed into Worlds was a 26.63 from the 2023 Chinese Spring Championships.
All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 50-Meter Breaststroke:
- Adam Peaty, Great Britain — 25.95 (2017)
- Ilya Shymanovich, Belarus — 26.28 (2023)
- Felipa Lima, Brazil (2019)/Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy (2022) — 26.33
- Qin Haiyang, China (2023) — 26.34
Qin qualified for semi-finals as the top overall seed by a significant margin, being 0.3 seconds ahead of second seed Nicolo Martinenghi.
In the 100 breast, Qin was progressively faster throughout all three rounds—he swam a 58.26 in prelims, a 57.83 in semi-finals, and then a 57.64 in finals. In total, he dropped 0.62 seconds from prelims to finals. If Qin can see similar drops in the 50 breast, he could challenge Adam Peaty‘s world record time of 26.95, which he is currently 0.34 seconds away from.
Gorgeous, fluid technique!
Massive drops at 24 years old
Not suspicious at all
As an 18 year old in 2017 he swam 2:07.35 in the 200m breaststroke, a time that sHoUlD* be the WJR. He was a known hot prospect as a junior swimmer, but he seems to have struggled since 2017. I believe he has found his way to Zhang Yufei’s coach. Zhang also has had an interesting career trajectory, having been a very promising young talent who struggled to transition to the top stage bit was then able to reach her potential later.
I believe a big part of Zhang’s turnaround was her coach having her focus on the sprint instead of her bread and butter 200m fly. It appears Qin had had a similar change in focus too to… Read more »
Peaty’s 50 WR on red alert here!
That was a casual 0.3 pb over the shortest distance in the heats from Qin.
The 200m WR is also not safe – considering traditionally this is Qin’s preferred event being the WJR in it!!
3 tenth drop in a 50 is kinda crazy for a prelims swim
Dude is on a roll
i thought Qin was a fluke at Chinese trials but he’s legit. Never seen a breaststroker pull as much water as him