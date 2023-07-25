Qin Haiyang Breaks 50 Breast Asian Record With A 26.34, Becomes #5 Performer Of All-Time

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Chinese swimmer Qin Haiyang‘s streak of momentum is still alive and strong.

Just a day after winning gold and breaking the Asian record in the 100 breast, Qin rocketed to a 26.34 50 breast during the preliminary heats of the event to break an Asian record in a second event at the 2023 World Championships. In addition, he also becomes the fifth-fastest 50 breast performer of all-time with his swim.

The previous Asian record was held by Sun Jiajun, who clocked a 26.61 at the Chinese Spring Championships this March. Sun also swam in the 50 breast prelims at Worlds, clocking a 26.76 to qualify for semi-finals in third.

Qin’s best time headed into Worlds was a 26.63 from the 2023 Chinese Spring Championships.

All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 50-Meter Breaststroke:

Adam Peaty, Great Britain — 25.95 (2017) Ilya Shymanovich, Belarus — 26.28 (2023) Felipa Lima, Brazil (2019)/Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy (2022) — 26.33 Qin Haiyang, China (2023) — 26.34

Qin qualified for semi-finals as the top overall seed by a significant margin, being 0.3 seconds ahead of second seed Nicolo Martinenghi.

In the 100 breast, Qin was progressively faster throughout all three rounds—he swam a 58.26 in prelims, a 57.83 in semi-finals, and then a 57.64 in finals. In total, he dropped 0.62 seconds from prelims to finals. If Qin can see similar drops in the 50 breast, he could challenge Adam Peaty‘s world record time of 26.95, which he is currently 0.34 seconds away from.