WATCH: Bell, Humphries & Warner Inducted Into ASCA Hall of Fame

The American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) held its Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the Class of 2022 last month, and also handed out its annual awards.

Former Johnston Memorial YMCA head coach Franke Bell, University of Georgia program coordinator Harvey Humphries, and former Rutgers and USA National Team coach Chuck Warner were the three inductees, joining 116 accomplished coaches in the Hall of Fame.

Bell, one of the first female head swimming coaches in Charlotte, N.C., in the 1950s, is known for her creative training methods and being one of the first swim coaches to introduce dryland training.

One of her former swimmers, Matt Davis, shared with SwimSwam on how Bell has continued to impact his life after swimming.

“She genuinely cares about her athletes and pours into your life the virtues, character qualities and training you need to be your best,” Davis said. “The best coaches are part coach, leader, friend, and parent. Franke was all of these to me.

“She was always caring, like the time my parents couldn’t or wouldn’t pay for swim dues one season, and Franke arranged for a ‘scholarship’ from an anonymous donor. Or Franke could be prickly, like the time I was late to practice at Suttle’s Puddle because I got a ticket for running a red light while trying to not be late to practice. Franke’s response to my lame excuses: ‘Here’s a quarter, call someone who cares.'”

Due to his training under Bell, Davis was able to swim collegiately at the Air Force Academy, make a final at the 1996 Olympic Trials and go on to have a long career in the military.

“Franke’s influence has been with me during every assignment over a 25-year military career. My coach Franke’s profound impact has forever changed my life for the better. I love swimming because I love Franke Bell because Franke Bell loved me.”

You can watch Bell’s induction, along with Humphries’ and Warner’s, below:

Franke Bell

Harvey Humphries

Chuck Warner

