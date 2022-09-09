ASCA Awards Anthony Nesty Coach of the Year, MC Banks Age Group Coach of the Year

The American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) announced Anthony Nesty as the 2022 George Haines Coach of the Year and MC Banks as the 2022 Fitter and Faster Top Age Group Coach of the Year. Nesty is the head coach at the University of Florida, while Banks coaches at Nova of Virginia.

The George Haines Coach of the Year award is given annually to the coach “whose effectiveness has contributed the most towards American swimming excellence at the world level”. Nesty was one of six finalists for this year’s award, with the other finalists being Todd DeSorbo, Dave Durden, Ray Looze, Greg Meehan, and Michael Norment. All finalists coached athletes who won gold medals at the recent World Championships in Budapest.

Nesty was named the head coach of the men’s side of Team USA at World Champs. Nesty coached multiple gold medalists at World’s, including Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke, Caeleb Dressel, and Kieran Smith. His athletes accounted for a combined total of 8 gold medals individually.

The Fitter and Faster Top Age Group Coach of the Year award is given annually to one of the Top 10 Age Group Coaches of the Year. The Top 10 coaches are determined based on USA Swimming’s National Rankings data for 12 and under swimmers. Coaches receive bonus points for #1 rankings, how many different swimmers are ranked, and the number of total rankings. The coaches honored alongside Banks include: Allison Brol (Nitro), Andrew Marsh (Lakeside Aquatic Club), Brian Pajer (Aquazot), Bruce Brockschmidt (Jersey Wahoos), David Tambuwun (Pleasanton Seahawks), Gabriela Sofia (Long Island Aquatic Club), Joe Finke (St. Petersburg Aquatics), Rod Hansen (Irvine Novaquatics), and Tim Himes (North Baltimore).

Banks coaches at Nova of Virginia, out of Richmond. She is the lead coach of Nova’s “Age Group Gold” group (11-12 yr. olds), and assists with their “Age Group Development Gold” group (8-10 yr. olds). This summer, the team’s 11-12s put up 11 Top 16 swims, with their highest rank being the 2nd place boys 400 medley relay.

Lindsay Grogan was also honored at the ASCA World Clinic as the 2022 ASCA Impact Coach of the Year. The award was created to recognize coaches who have had an impact on “athletes’ lives and on the sport of swimming.” Grogan coaches at Nitro Swimming out of Austin, Texas. She is a 2016 Paralympian, 2015 Para World Championships team member, and 2014 Para Pan-Pacific Championship team member.