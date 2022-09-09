Braden Holloway Had Multiple Men Go 46 in the 100m Free in Practice

At the ASCA World Clinic currently in Las Vegas, SwimSwam caught up with NC State head coach Braden Holloway. The ACC Champion coach had just come off of a talk with fellow sprint coaches Herbie Behm, Brian Peresie, and Matt Bowe about developing speed. Holloway shares what some of his favorite takeaways were from the collaborative discussion as well as what he’s looking forward to about the upcoming season for the Wolfpack. Holloway reveals that in practice just the other day, they ended up pushing a 100m free (Long course) for time with fins and paddles on, where freshman Michael Cotter swam a 46, spurring a couple other men on the team to do the same after.