Braden Holloway Had Multiple Men Go 46 in the 100m Free in Practice

At the ASCA World Clinic currently in Las Vegas, SwimSwam caught up with NC State head coach Braden Holloway. The ACC Champion coach had just come off of a talk with fellow sprint coaches Herbie Behm, Brian Peresie, and Matt Bowe about developing speed. Holloway shares what some of his favorite takeaways were from the collaborative discussion as well as what he’s looking forward to about the upcoming season for the Wolfpack. Holloway reveals that in practice just the other day, they ended up pushing a 100m free (Long course) for time with fins and paddles on, where freshman Michael Cotter swam a 46, spurring a couple other men on the team to do the same after.

PowerPlay
2 minutes ago

With fins and paddles, should be going 42.

NCSwimFan
14 minutes ago

Sheesh that title

Guy
26 minutes ago

Yea, well, on June 30, 2017 at the jamail texas swimming center, Joseph schooling threw down a 50.7 100 meter butterfly long course

Wanna Sprite?
Reply to  Guy
7 minutes ago

This is the original “source: trust me bro”

Scotty P
Reply to  Wanna Sprite?
4 minutes ago

He admittedly smoked a joint beforehand but was not caught by testing.

R&R
36 minutes ago

Yeah, well, I could go a 46 100LCM too, if I was wearing fins, paddles, and an 10HP outboard.

Sun Yangs Hammer
Reply to  R&R
2 seconds ago

2 stroke 🅱️amaha

