Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

ASCA CEO Jennifer LaMont on Her First World Clinic, Moving ASCA Forward

At the ASCA World Clinic currently in Las Vegas, SwimSwam caught up with the new CEO of ASCA, Jennifer LaMont. As her first World Clinic as CEO, LaMont was pleased with the coaching turnout, over 850. One big point of emphasis for this year’s conference for LaMont was getting fresh faces in speaking positions, including Mel Marshall, Ron Aitken, and Russell Mark, who had never presented at ASCA before. She also discusses what’s next for ASCA after the clinic and where she sees its influence heading in the future within the swimming community.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!