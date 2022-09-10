1:03/2:20 Breaststroker Katie Cohen (2023) Verbally Commits to Emory

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katie Cohen from Englewood, Colorado, has announced her verbal commitment to Emory University for 2023-24.

“I am so thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue by athletic and academic career at Emory University. I can’t wait to be part of this team. I am excited for the opportunity to swim for Coach Jon and his awesome staff. I chose Emory because of their history of excellence in the pool and the great academic opportunities in the classroom. Go Eagles!”

A senior at Cherry Creek High School, Cohen does her year-round swimming with ACES Swim Club. She specializes in breaststroke and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 and a Futures qualifier in the 200. As a junior, she placed sixth in the 100 breast (1:03.84) at the 2022 Colorado High School Class 5A Girls State Championships. She also swam the 200 IM and, while she did not final, she notched a PB of 2:12.44 in prelims. A month after high school season, she competed at the Four Corners Sectionals in Austin and picked up a new lifetime best in the 200 breast of 2:20.20.

This summer, Cohen improved her LCM times across the board, beginning with the 200 back and 50/100 fly in June, and finishing with the 50/100/400 free, 50/100/200 breast, and 200 IM at the Western Zone Senior Championships in July. There, she was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:13.64) and came in third in the 200 breast (2:43.03).

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 1:03.84

200 breast – 2:20.20

200 IM – 2:10.84 (altitude adj. 2:09.64)

50 free – 25.01

100 free – 56.86

200 free – 2:00.19

500 free – 5:13.61 (altitude adj. 5:08.61)

Cohen is the first public commit to Emory’s class of 2027. She would have ranked in the top-5 on the Eagles’ squad last season in the 100 and 200 breast and would have scored in both A finals at the 2022 UAA Championships. She will overlap with Fiona Arwood (1:03.39/2:16.97 last season) and Ali Kaiser (1:04.96/2:20.40) when she arrives in Atlanta next fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.