U.S. Open Qualifier Jack Nugent Hands Verbal to UCSB for 2023-24

Trabuco Canyon, California’s Jack Nugent has announced his intention to swim and study at the University of California, Santa Barbara, beginning in the fall of 2023. He will be joining his older sister, current UCSB junior Katie Nugent, on the Gauchos’ roster when he arrives.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at UC Santa Barbara. Thank you to my family, coaches and teammates who helped me along the way. I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing team. GO GAUCHOS!!”

Nugent is a senior at Santa Margarita Catholic High School. At the 2022 CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Championships last May, he finaled in the 100 back (11th with 50.78) and was first alternate in the 200 free (1:43.29). A week later he competed at the California State High School Championships and clocked a PB of 50.44 in the backstroke.

Nugent swims year-round with Evolution Racing Club. He earned lifetime bests this summer in the LCM 200 free (1:58.29), 100 back (58.18), 200 breast (2:33.43), and 200 IM (2:10.17) at Santa Clara Futures in July before swimming at Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine a week later in the 100/200 back. In short course yards, most of his best times came from his junior year high school season (200 free, 50/100 back, and 200 IM) and the CA/NV Sectionals meets in December (100 free, 200 breast, and 100 fly) and March (200 back and 400 IM).

Nugent will suit up with a UCSB men’s team that finished second to BYU at the 2022 MPSF conference championships last season. He would have scored for the Gauchos in the B finals of the 100/200 back and 400 IM. He also would have made the C finals of the 200 free, 200 breast, and 200 IM. He will overlap with future training partners Matt Driscoll (the 100 back conference champ) and Kyle Brill (the 200 back/200 IM champion), as well as Jack Trujillo, Shogo Moridaira, and Corban McIntosh.

Also committed to the Santa Barbara class of 2027 are Bryden Thielenhaus and Owen Berry.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 24.13

100 back – 50.44

200 back – 1:48.38

200 IM – 1:52.17

400 IM – 3:58.66

200 breast – 2:07.84

200 free – 1:40.92

100 free – 47.11

