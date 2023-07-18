Bobby Finke 2023 World Championship Predictions

Olympic champion Bobby Finke swept the distance events for the third U.S. Trials in a row. As the 2020 defending Olympic Champion in the distance swimming events, Finke has a big target on his back in an international field deep with spectacular talent.
2022-2023 LCM Men 1500 Free
Wellbrock
14:34.89
2 Daniel
Wiffen
IRL 14:34.91 04/14 3 Mykhailo
Romanchuk
UKR 14:40.21 04/14 4 Lukas
Martens
GER 14:40.85 04/21 5 Bobby
Finke
USA 14:42.81 06/27
BOBBY FINKE 2023 WORLD CHAMP PREDICTIONS
800 Free? Finke’s PB is a 7:39 from 2022 World Championships. I see him swimming 7:37 for the gold.
1500 Free? Finke’s PB is a 14:36 from from 2022 World Championships where he got silver to Gregorio Paltrinieri who swam 14:32, a swim I don’ t see him repeating. I see Florian Wellbrock touching third in 14:34. Paltrinieri leads the field for 1450 meters, but touches second in 14:33.4. I see Bobby keeping an eye on the field — on Paltrinieri — touching in 14:33.1 for the gold.
I’m on board with 7:37 and perhaps a 14:33 in the absolute best scenaro, but I am not convinced he’ll win the 1500. That is a potentially historic race, and there’s several guys with the potential to hit 14:33 and below. Everyone is looking to bring their A++ game to the final in this one because the gap between the absolute elite has narrowed substanitally…and the pace will be fast in an attempt to create distance from Finke in the final 100.
I believe the other big question is: How many of the Top 8 get below 14:40? I say at least 6, with most of those perhaps under 14:35, but the entire 8 is definitely possible.
i say 7 under 14:40
Mickey Mouse events without Sun Yang or MA
800 – 7:36.9 for Gold might be a lil stretch tho
1500 – 14:32.4 for Silver behind Wellbrock just think its gonna take a sub 14:30 to win
Wellbrock has been slaying everyone in the open water these past few days. He’ll be hard to beat.
Based on how he looked at trials I expect both his American records to be lowered. 7:37-7:38 and 14:33 high-14:34 low is where I’d guess. But I’m not sure that 14:33 will be enough for gold (but I still wouldn’t count him out).
For someone to beat him in the 800 they would need to take it out fast enough to have a 2 second lead to be safe from Finke. I don’t expect anyone swam a 7:35, so I think he wins that one
…counting him out in the 1500 feels off. We’ve all seen his closing speed. Bobby’s got a lot in the tank. I’d be happy seeing him test himself in Japan, getting overly aggressive…even if he died and fell out of the medal hunt. There’s more under the hood. Time to test the full power.
My best friend’s 81-year-old mother is a huge Bobby Finke fan, which I find amusing. She doesn’t swim, but she always asks me if “that handsome boy with the nice feet” will be on TV anytime soon.
So Bobby will drop 3 seconds in the 1500 but no one else will drop time? Don’t see that happening Mel.
It’s just a prediction…. Share yours…..
I’m not confident Wiffen will drop more time this year in the 1500 (although he is certainly confident). It’s hard to drop more time when he already dropped so much a few months ago. We saw this last year with Martens. But I think Paltrinieri, Romanchuck, and especially Wellbrock have more to give. I also expect Short to drop a bit more time in the 1500 based on his 400/800 times, but it will be hard for him to get on the podium.
Can he come from behind again? Or will it be too hard this time?
………..ouch! But true. He’s has to stay within striking distance to use his fast last 50.