Bobby Finke 2023 World Championship Predictions

Olympic champion Bobby Finke swept the distance events for the third U.S. Trials in a row. As the 2020 defending Olympic Champion in the distance swimming events, Finke has a big target on his back in an international field deep with spectacular talent.



2022-2023 LCM Men 1500 Free FlorianGER

Wellbrock 2 Daniel

Wiffen IRL 14:34.91 3 Mykhailo

Romanchuk UKR 14:40.21 4 Lukas

Martens GER 14:40.85 5 Bobby

Finke USA 14:42.81 View Top 26»



BOBBY FINKE 2023 WORLD CHAMP PREDICTIONS

800 Free? Finke’s PB is a 7:39 from 2022 World Championships. I see him swimming 7:37 for the gold.

1500 Free? Finke’s PB is a 14:36 from from 2022 World Championships where he got silver to Gregorio Paltrinieri who swam 14:32, a swim I don’ t see him repeating. I see Florian Wellbrock touching third in 14:34. Paltrinieri leads the field for 1450 meters, but touches second in 14:33.4. I see Bobby keeping an eye on the field — on Paltrinieri — touching in 14:33.1 for the gold.

What do you think? Drop your comments below. Daniel Wiffen swam 14:34.91 this season, and I don’t know how he’ll figure into the mix.

