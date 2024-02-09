SwimSwam Pulse: Opinions All Over The Map On Value of World Championship Medals In Doha

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers how much weight they’re giving the medals won next week in Doha:

Question: What value would you give a medal from the 2024 World Championships compared to a normal edition?

RESULTS

50% – 37.9%

37.9% 75% – 23.4%

23.4% 100% – 18.1%

18.1% 25% – 10.7%

10.7% Less Than 25% – 10.0%

It’s no secret that the 2024 World Championships won’t hold the same prestige as any other edition.

While the medals won and the distinction of being a world champion will be all the same for the athletes, everyone knows there are a ton of the best swimmers in the world absent, opting to keep a traditional training schedule with the Olympics on the horizon.

Out of the 22 swimmers who won an individual world title in Fukuoka, just seven of them will be in attendance in Doha:

So knowing that more than two-thirds (15/22) of reigning world champions won’t be competing, and that 24 of the 34 individual events won’t have the defending gold medalist in the field, we asked readers how much value they’re giving the medals won in Doha.

Opinions were split with all options receiving at least 10 percent of the votes, but it was 50 percent leading the way with just under 38 percent.

At half value, that still credits the swimmer with coming out on top of a competitive field with the pressure on, but also recognizes the lack of competition that the swimmer had to face.

A combined total of 41.5 percent picked either 75 percent or 100 percent, meaning they’re giving the medals more weight, with 18 percent believing the medals are full-value, that the swimmers competing shouldn’t lose any credibility for those that aren’t there—you can only race who’s in front of you.

The lowest options, 25 percent and less than 25, earned a combined total of just over 20 percent.

We can break it down this way to get a clearer view on where people stand:

75+ – 41.5%

41.5% 50 – 37.9%

37.9% Less than 50 – 20.7%

Or even:

51+ – 41.5%

41.5% 50 or less – 58.6%

All of this just shows that people are all over the place regarding how much value these medals hold, but for the athletes, especially those who reach the podium or win a gold medal for the first time, the lack of competition won’t matter at all.

