Chris Guiliano on 400 Free Relay: “I felt like I was Flying”

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
- SwimSwam Finals Watch Party Daily
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Entry Book
- Live Results (Omega)
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
- Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
- Day 2 Finals Live Recap
Notre Dame Sophomore and surprise sprint stud Chris Guiliano shares his thoughts on his first-ever day of racing at a world championships. Guiliano earned a bronze medal with team USA in the 400 free relay.
his run feeling very reminiscent of Brooks in 2021. Feel like he’s gonna be a staple for US sprinting in the coming years
Ryan Held first 50:
I got ya brah
Guiliano and King did their job. Alexy and Held should’ve been faster