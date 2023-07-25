Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Chris Guiliano on 400 Free Relay: “I felt like I was Flying”

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Notre Dame Sophomore and surprise sprint stud Chris Guiliano shares his thoughts on his first-ever day of racing at a world championships. Guiliano earned a bronze medal with team USA in the 400 free relay.

swimmer
48 minutes ago

his run feeling very reminiscent of Brooks in 2021. Feel like he’s gonna be a staple for US sprinting in the coming years

Fukuoka Gold
51 minutes ago

Ryan Held first 50:

I got ya brah

Andrew
56 minutes ago

Guiliano and King did their job. Alexy and Held should’ve been faster

