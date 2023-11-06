Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 World Aquatics Championships Will Offer $5.6 Million+ in Prize Money

The 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar will offer the same amount of prize money as the 2023 championships did.

While there were several changes in event offerings between the 2022 and 2023 championships (removing two open water races, adding high diving, and tweaking the synchro events), the 2024 championships will be a carbon copy of 2023.

2024 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS – EVENT SCHEDULE:

  • February 2-10, 2024 – Diving
  • February 2-10, 2024 – Artistic Swimming
  • February 3-8, 2024 – Open Water Swimming
  • February 4-17, 2024 – Water Polo
  • February 12-14 – High Diving
  • February 10-18 – Swimming

As is traditional, pool swimming will award by far the most money at the championship, almost 50% before accounting for World Record bonuses.

Synchronized swimming offers the next-most money, followed by diving, water polo, and the two-event high diving competition.

In 2023, Australian Mollie O’Callaghan won the most individual prize money among swimmers with $103,690. Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte was next with $100,000, even while only swimming two events thanks to a pair of World Records in the 50 breaststroke. The top male earner was China’s Qin Haiyang, who took home $95,000.

In total, there were $300,000 in World Record bonus money given out in 2023 in Fukuoka, which pushed prize money up to almost $6 million.

There have already been a number of big name swimmers saying they won’t compete at the 2024 World Championships, which should mean a lot of once-in-a-career opportunities for next-tier athletes to rack up some rewards.

Prize Money Summary, Per Discipline

NO. OF EVENTS PRIZE $ PER
TOTAL PRIZE $
Swimming 42 $65,000 $2,730,000
Open Water Swimming 5 $60,000 $300,000
Diving 13 $60,000 $780,000
Solo/Duet Synchro 8 $60,000 $480,000
Team Synchro 3 $177,500 $532,500
Water Polo 2 $360,000 $720,000
High Diving 2 $63,900 $127,800
Total $5,670,300
World Record Bonus (Swimming Only) $30,000

Prize Money Distribution, Per Event

SWIMMING OW SWIMMING DIVING SYNCHRO (SOLO & DUET + MIXED DUET) SYNCHRO (TEAM & FREE) WATER POLO High Diving
1st $20,000 $20,000 $20,000 $20,000 $50,000 $80,000 $20,000
2nd $15,000 $15,000 $15,000 $15,000 $40,000 $70,000 $15,000
3rd $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $30,000 $60,000 $10,000
4th $6,000 $5,000 $5,000 $5,000 $20,000 $50,000 $5,000
5th $5,000 $4,000 $4,000 $4,000 $15,000 $40,000 $4,000
6th $4,000 $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 $10,000 $30,000 $3,000
7th $3,000 $2,000 $2,000 $2,000 $7,500 $20,000 $2,000
8th $2,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $5,000 $10,000 $1,000
9th $900
10th $800
11th $700
12th $500
13th $500
14th $500
Total Per Event $65,000 $60,000 $60,000 $63,900 $360,000 $60,000 $60,000

Lisa Simpson
25 minutes ago

Michael Andrew will take this golden opportunity as long as he remembers the procedure set by USA Swimming.

PhillyMark
Reply to  Lisa Simpson
28 seconds ago

MA will need Held and Alexy to decline their spots in the 50 free to make the team. He has close to 0% chance in all other events as he doesn’t even have a top 10 time in 2IM or 100 Fly and barely scratched top 10 in USA in 100 Breast during the qualification period.

Sub13
46 minutes ago

Crazy that Kaylee almost doubled MOC’s Worlds prize money at the World Cup. Obviously Kaylee broke world records which is great but the overall World Cup winner was always guaranteed to win more than anyone at worlds. How odd.

Also $103k seems low for Mollie.

100 free – $20k (gold)
200 free – $50k (gold + WR)
100 free relay – $12.5k (gold + WR)
200 free relay – $12.5k (gold + WR)
Mixed free relay – $12.5k (gold + WR)
Medley relay – $3250 (silver)

That’s more than $103k. Unless relay prizes are split with heat swimmers.

