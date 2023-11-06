2024 World Aquatics Championships Will Offer $5.6 Million+ in Prize Money

The 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar will offer the same amount of prize money as the 2023 championships did.

While there were several changes in event offerings between the 2022 and 2023 championships (removing two open water races, adding high diving, and tweaking the synchro events), the 2024 championships will be a carbon copy of 2023.

2024 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS – EVENT SCHEDULE:

February 2-10, 2024 – Diving

February 2-10, 2024 – Artistic Swimming

February 3-8, 2024 – Open Water Swimming

February 4-17, 2024 – Water Polo

February 12-14 – High Diving

February 10-18 – Swimming

As is traditional, pool swimming will award by far the most money at the championship, almost 50% before accounting for World Record bonuses.

Synchronized swimming offers the next-most money, followed by diving, water polo, and the two-event high diving competition.

In 2023, Australian Mollie O’Callaghan won the most individual prize money among swimmers with $103,690. Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte was next with $100,000, even while only swimming two events thanks to a pair of World Records in the 50 breaststroke. The top male earner was China’s Qin Haiyang, who took home $95,000.

In total, there were $300,000 in World Record bonus money given out in 2023 in Fukuoka, which pushed prize money up to almost $6 million.

There have already been a number of big name swimmers saying they won’t compete at the 2024 World Championships, which should mean a lot of once-in-a-career opportunities for next-tier athletes to rack up some rewards.

Prize Money Summary, Per Discipline

NO. OF EVENTS PRIZE $ PER TOTAL PRIZE $ Swimming 42 $65,000 $2,730,000 Open Water Swimming 5 $60,000 $300,000 Diving 13 $60,000 $780,000 Solo/Duet Synchro 8 $60,000 $480,000 Team Synchro 3 $177,500 $532,500 Water Polo 2 $360,000 $720,000 High Diving 2 $63,900 $127,800 Total $5,670,300 World Record Bonus (Swimming Only) $30,000

Prize Money Distribution, Per Event