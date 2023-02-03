SwimSwam Pulse: 47.8% Think Marchand Will Own Both IM World Records Within 18 Months

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers if Leon Marchand will take ownership of the world record in the men’s 200 and 400 IM by the end of Paris 2024:

Question: Will Leon Marchand own both men’s IM long course world records by the end of the 2024 Olympics?

RESULTS

Yes – 47.8%

47.8% No – just 400 IM – 46.0%

46.0% No – neither – 6.2%

After what he did at the World Championships last year, and with his performances in the NCAA so far this season, there’s little question that Michael Phelps‘ world record in the 400 IM is on borrowed time and that Leon Marchand will eventually take it down.

In our most recent poll, 93.8 percent of votes indicated that Marchand will own the record by the end of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and many are predicting he’ll take it down this summer in Fukuoka.

Marchand exploded to win the world title last year in a time of 4:04.28, putting him within half a second of Phelps’ 2008 mark of 4:03.84, and this season in the NCAA the Frenchman has shown significant progress compared to last year, highlighted by his U.S. Open Record swim of 3:31.84 in the 400-yard IM last month in a dual meet.

With the 400 IM record seemingly a forgone conclusion to many at this point, our poll last week asked readers if Marchand would take hold of both the 200 and 400 IM world records by the end of Paris 2024.

47.8 percent believe Marchand will do so, while 46 percent say he won’t get the 200 mark but he will have the 400.

At last year’s Worlds, Marchand won gold in the 200 IM in a time of 1:55.22, meaning he’ll need to knock off 1.23 seconds to surpass Ryan Lochte‘s world record of 1:54.00 from 2011.

Sixteen men have broken 1:56 in the event all-time, but only two, Lochte and Phelps, have been sub-1:55. If Marchand can venture into 1:54 territory this summer, Lochte’s world record will be within reach come Paris.

Only about six percent of readers think Marchand won’t get either world record over the next 18 months, as the vast majority are in agreement that we’ve got the best all-around swimmer since Phelps and Lochte in Marchand.

