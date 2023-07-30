Ruta Meilutyte Earns $100,000 In Prize Money in Just 2 Events (FULL Worlds Prize Money)

In addition to the honor, the glory, and the medals given out this week in Fukuoka, over $5.6 million in prize money was up for grabs, with about half of that going to the top 8 finishers in the pool swimming events.

What’s more, a $30,000 bonus was given to each swimmer who tied or broke a World Record (divided equally among relay members in the case of relays). With a whopping 10 World Records broken, one of the best outputs we’ve ever seen at the World Aquatics Championships (outside of the supersuit era), those bonuses piled up quickly.

To wit, Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte earned $100,000 at the meet, which made her the second-highest earner behind only individual and relay World Record holder Mollie O’Callaghan of Australia. The difference is that it took O’Callaghan six events to get there and Ruta only two.

The top-earning male swimmer was Qin Haiyang of China, who won three individual events, had gold and silver in relays, and broke a World Record. Leon Marchand of France, who won three golds and broke a World Record as well, was $2,600 behind him.

Affirming the expectation before the meet, that the women had more swimmers expected to rack up huge medal hauls, 8 of the top 10 money earners in the meet were women.

Editor’s Note: In most cases, new NCAA NIL rules still don’t allow amateur athletes to accept prize money. However, in most cases, countries have found the loopholes to those rules, so we expect most swimmers to be able to accept the prize money earned below. As always, though, this is a list of the prize money each athlete has earned, not necessarily what they were granted.

Assumptions:

Relay money is distributed equally between all prelims and finals members of a relay

World Record relay bonuses are distributed between the 4 swimmers on the actual record-setting relay (AQUA confirmed)

Any cents (usually caused by ties or 7-person relays) have been truncated.

Prize Money by Nation:

Rank Nation Total Prize Money 1 United States $ 657,833 2 Australia $ 637,000 3 China $ 313,000 4 France $ 177,000 5 Great Britain $ 171,000 6 Canada $ 155,500 7 Italy $ 127,333 8 Lithuania $ 104,000 9 Sweden $ 93,000 10 Japan $ 70,500 11 Netherlands $ 67,333 12 Germany $ 57,000 13 Tunisia $ 55,000 14 Hungary $ 42,000 15 South Africa $ 41,000 16 Poland $ 28,000 17 Brazil $ 27,000 18 Korea $ 23,000 19 Hong Kong, China $ 21,000 20 New Zealand $ 19,000 21 Ireland $ 17,000 21 Switzerland $ 17,000 23 Portugal $ 15,000 24 Romania $ 10,000 24 Israel $ 10,000 26 Denmark $ 9,500 27 Spain $ 8,000 27 Egypt $ 8,000 29 Cayman Islands $ 7,000 29 Ukraine $ 7,000 29 Austria $ 7,000 29 Greece $ 7,000 33 Bosnia & Herzegovina $ 6,000 33 Estonia $ 6,000 35 Iceland $ 3,000 36 Slovenia $ 2,000 36 Chinese Taipei $ 2,000 36 Turkey $ 2,000

Individual Prize Money: