Ruta Meilutyte Earns $100,000 In Prize Money in Just 2 Events (FULL Worlds Prize Money)

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
- WORLD CHAMPS WATCH PARTY – DAILY
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Entry Book
- Live Results (Omega)
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap | Day 4 Finals Live Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Live Recap | Day 5 Finals Live Recap
- Day 6 Prelims Live Recap | Day 6 Finals Live Recap
- Day 7 Prelims Live Recap | Day 7 Finals Live Recap
- Day 8 Prelims Live Recap | Day 8 Finals Live Recap
In addition to the honor, the glory, and the medals given out this week in Fukuoka, over $5.6 million in prize money was up for grabs, with about half of that going to the top 8 finishers in the pool swimming events.
What’s more, a $30,000 bonus was given to each swimmer who tied or broke a World Record (divided equally among relay members in the case of relays). With a whopping 10 World Records broken, one of the best outputs we’ve ever seen at the World Aquatics Championships (outside of the supersuit era), those bonuses piled up quickly.
To wit, Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte earned $100,000 at the meet, which made her the second-highest earner behind only individual and relay World Record holder Mollie O’Callaghan of Australia. The difference is that it took O’Callaghan six events to get there and Ruta only two.
The top-earning male swimmer was Qin Haiyang of China, who won three individual events, had gold and silver in relays, and broke a World Record. Leon Marchand of France, who won three golds and broke a World Record as well, was $2,600 behind him.
Affirming the expectation before the meet, that the women had more swimmers expected to rack up huge medal hauls, 8 of the top 10 money earners in the meet were women.
Editor’s Note: In most cases, new NCAA NIL rules still don’t allow amateur athletes to accept prize money. However, in most cases, countries have found the loopholes to those rules, so we expect most swimmers to be able to accept the prize money earned below. As always, though, this is a list of the prize money each athlete has earned, not necessarily what they were granted.
Assumptions:
- Relay money is distributed equally between all prelims and finals members of a relay
- World Record relay bonuses are distributed between the 4 swimmers on the actual record-setting relay (AQUA confirmed)
- Any cents (usually caused by ties or 7-person relays) have been truncated.
Prize Money by Nation:
|Rank
|Nation
|Total Prize Money
|1
|United States
|$ 657,833
|2
|Australia
|$ 637,000
|3
|China
|$ 313,000
|4
|France
|$ 177,000
|5
|Great Britain
|$ 171,000
|6
|Canada
|$ 155,500
|7
|Italy
|$ 127,333
|8
|Lithuania
|$ 104,000
|9
|Sweden
|$ 93,000
|10
|Japan
|$ 70,500
|11
|Netherlands
|$ 67,333
|12
|Germany
|$ 57,000
|13
|Tunisia
|$ 55,000
|14
|Hungary
|$ 42,000
|15
|South Africa
|$ 41,000
|16
|Poland
|$ 28,000
|17
|Brazil
|$ 27,000
|18
|Korea
|$ 23,000
|19
|Hong Kong, China
|$ 21,000
|20
|New Zealand
|$ 19,000
|21
|Ireland
|$ 17,000
|21
|Switzerland
|$ 17,000
|23
|Portugal
|$ 15,000
|24
|Romania
|$ 10,000
|24
|Israel
|$ 10,000
|26
|Denmark
|$ 9,500
|27
|Spain
|$ 8,000
|27
|Egypt
|$ 8,000
|29
|Cayman Islands
|$ 7,000
|29
|Ukraine
|$ 7,000
|29
|Austria
|$ 7,000
|29
|Greece
|$ 7,000
|33
|Bosnia & Herzegovina
|$ 6,000
|33
|Estonia
|$ 6,000
|35
|Iceland
|$ 3,000
|36
|Slovenia
|$ 2,000
|36
|Chinese Taipei
|$ 2,000
|36
|Turkey
|$ 2,000
Individual Prize Money:
|Rank
|Last Name
|First Name
|Nation
|gender
|money
|1
|O’CALLAGHAN
|Mollie
|Australia
|F
|$ 103,690
|2
|MEILUTYTE
|Ruta
|Lithuania
|F
|$ 100,000
|3
|QIN
|Haiyang
|China
|M
|$ 95,000
|4
|MARCHAND
|LÃ©on
|France
|M
|$ 92,400
|5
|TITMUS
|Ariarne
|Australia
|F
|$ 85,357
|6
|SJOESTROEM
|Sarah
|Sweden
|F
|$ 72,250
|7
|MCKEOWN
|Kaylee
|Australia
|F
|$ 64,286
|8
|MCINTOSH
|Summer
|Canada
|F
|$ 59,100
|9
|SMITH
|Regan
|United States
|F
|$ 57,500
|9
|LEDECKY
|Katie
|United States
|F
|$ 57,500
|11
|HAFNAOUI
|Ahmed
|Tunisia
|M
|$ 55,000
|12
|ZHANG
|Yufei
|China
|F
|$ 50,274
|13
|DOUGLASS
|Kate
|United States
|F
|$ 49,393
|14
|JACK
|Shayna
|Australia
|F
|$ 48,690
|15
|SHORT
|Samuel
|Australia
|M
|$ 45,000
|16
|CECCON
|Thomas
|Italy
|M
|$ 44,000
|17
|GROUSSET
|Maxime
|France
|M
|$ 41,200
|18
|MURPHY
|Ryan
|United States
|M
|$ 38,750
|19
|CHALMERS
|Kyle
|Australia
|M
|$ 37,690
|20
|ALEXY
|Jack
|United States
|M
|$ 36,310
|21
|SCHOENMAKER
|Tatjana
|South Africa
|F
|$ 35,000
|22
|ARMSTRONG
|Hunter
|United States
|M
|$ 32,500
|23
|LI
|Bingjie
|China
|F
|$ 31,667
|24
|RICHARDS
|Matthew
|Great Britain
|M
|$ 31,262
|24
|DEAN
|Tom
|Great Britain
|M
|$ 31,262
|26
|MCKEON
|Emma
|Australia
|F
|$ 31,119
|27
|KING
|Lilly
|United States
|F
|$ 29,500
|28
|FINK
|Nic
|United States
|M
|$ 29,083
|29
|FOSTER
|Carson
|United States
|M
|$ 26,143
|30
|FINKE
|Bobby
|United States
|M
|$ 25,000
|31
|STEENBERGEN
|Marrit
|Netherlands
|F
|$ 24,250
|32
|KOS
|Hubert
|Hungary
|M
|$ 23,000
|33
|HUSKE
|Torri
|United States
|F
|$ 21,250
|34
|HAUGHEY
|Siobhan Bernadette
|Hong Kong, China
|F
|$ 21,000
|34
|WALSH
|Alex
|United States
|F
|$ 21,000
|34
|QUADARELLA
|Simona
|Italy
|F
|$ 21,000
|34
|XU
|Jiayu
|China
|M
|$ 21,000
|38
|MÃ„RTENS
|Lukas
|Germany
|M
|$ 20,750
|39
|SCOTT
|Duncan
|Great Britain
|M
|$ 20,429
|40
|MCEVOY
|Cameron
|Australia
|M
|$ 20,000
|41
|MASSE
|Kylie
|Canada
|F
|$ 19,467
|42
|MACNEIL
|Margaret
|Canada
|F
|$ 19,067
|43
|THROSSELL
|Brianna
|Australia
|F
|$ 18,833
|44
|STUBBLETY-COOK
|Zac
|Australia
|M
|$ 18,810
|45
|BERKOFF
|Katharine
|United States
|F
|$ 18,750
|46
|WEITZEIL
|Abbey
|United States
|F
|$ 18,393
|47
|FORRESTER
|Jenna
|Australia
|F
|$ 18,000
|48
|LIENDO
|Josh
|Canada
|M
|$ 17,750
|48
|ROSE
|Dare
|United States
|M
|$ 17,750
|50
|WALSH
|Gretchen
|United States
|F
|$ 17,000
|50
|GRIMES
|Katie
|United States
|F
|$ 17,000
|52
|RESS
|Justin
|United States
|M
|$ 16,667
|53
|HARRIS
|Meg
|Australia
|F
|$ 15,833
|54
|MARTINENGHI
|NicolÃ²
|Italy
|M
|$ 15,333
|55
|PROUD
|Benjamin
|Great Britain
|M
|$ 15,000
|55
|DEKKERS
|Elizabeth
|Australia
|F
|$ 15,000
|55
|MATOS RIBEIRO
|Diogo
|Portugal
|M
|$ 15,000
|55
|CHMIELEWSKI
|Krzysztof
|Poland
|M
|$ 15,000
|59
|PALLISTER
|Lani
|Australia
|F
|$ 14,857
|60
|CARTWRIGHT
|Jack
|Australia
|M
|$ 14,357
|61
|SETO
|Daiya
|Japan
|M
|$ 14,000
|62
|TEMPLE
|Matthew
|Australia
|M
|$ 13,810
|63
|JACOBY
|Lydia
|United States
|F
|$ 12,500
|64
|SUN
|Jiajun
|China
|M
|$ 12,143
|65
|WIFFEN
|Daniel
|Ireland
|M
|$ 12,000
|65
|FAIRWEATHER
|Erika
|New Zealand
|F
|$ 12,000
|65
|GOSE
|Isabel
|Germany
|F
|$ 12,000
|68
|KAMMINGA
|Arno
|Netherlands
|M
|$ 11,833
|69
|WILM
|Ingrid
|Canada
|F
|$ 11,467
|70
|WILSON
|Madison
|Australia
|F
|$ 11,190
|71
|HWANG
|Sunwoo
|Korea
|M
|$ 11,000
|72
|SCHOUTEN
|Tes
|Netherlands
|F
|$ 10,750
|73
|SIMS
|Bella
|United States
|F
|$ 10,643
|74
|MITYUKOV
|Roman
|Switzerland
|M
|$ 10,000
|74
|FALLON
|Matt
|United States
|M
|$ 10,000
|74
|POPOVICI
|David
|Romania
|M
|$ 10,000
|74
|PENG
|Xuwei
|China
|F
|$ 10,000
|74
|COX
|Lauren
|Great Britain
|F
|$ 10,000
|74
|YU
|Yiting
|China
|F
|$ 10,000
|74
|HONDA
|Tomoru
|Japan
|M
|$ 10,000
|74
|MASIUK
|Ksawery
|Poland
|M
|$ 10,000
|74
|PILATO
|Benedetta
|Italy
|F
|$ 10,000
|83
|MATZERATH
|Lucas
|Germany
|M
|$ 9,900
|84
|WILLIAMSON
|Sam
|Australia
|M
|$ 9,810
|85
|COSTA
|Guilherme
|Brazil
|M
|$ 9,500
|86
|PAN
|Zhanle
|China
|M
|$ 9,343
|87
|CHENG
|Yujie
|China
|F
|$ 9,274
|88
|TOMAC
|Mewen
|France
|M
|$ 9,200
|89
|SHANAHAN
|Katie
|Great Britain
|F
|$ 9,000
|89
|YAN
|Zibei
|China
|M
|$ 9,000
|91
|MATHENY
|Josh
|United States
|M
|$ 8,750
|92
|SOUTHAM
|Flynn
|Australia
|M
|$ 8,524
|93
|COLEMAN
|Michelle
|Sweden
|F
|$ 8,250
|94
|PETERS
|Jacob Thomas Taylor
|Great Britain
|M
|$ 8,083
|95
|HEILMAN
|Thomas
|United States
|M
|$ 8,000
|96
|WOODWARD
|Bradley
|Australia
|M
|$ 7,810
|97
|TAYLOR
|Kai James
|Australia
|M
|$ 7,333
|98
|HOBSON
|Luke
|United States
|M
|$ 7,143
|99
|ANDERSON
|Freya
|Great Britain
|F
|$ 7,129
|100
|CROOKS
|Jordan
|Cayman Islands
|M
|$ 7,000
|100
|ROMANCHUK
|Mykhailo
|Ukraine
|M
|$ 7,000
|102
|HELD
|Ryan
|United States
|M
|$ 6,667
|103
|KORSTANJE
|Nyls
|Netherlands
|M
|$ 6,500
|104
|KING
|Matt
|United States
|M
|$ 6,310
|105
|COLBERT
|Freya Constance
|Great Britain
|F
|$ 6,200
|105
|NDOYE-BROUARD
|Yohann
|France
|M
|$ 6,200
|107
|COOPER
|Isaac
|Australia
|M
|$ 6,000
|107
|GONZALEZ
|Hugo
|Spain
|M
|$ 6,000
|107
|DONG
|Zhihao
|China
|M
|$ 6,000
|107
|KIM
|Woomin
|Korea
|M
|$ 6,000
|107
|KALISZ
|Chase
|United States
|M
|$ 6,000
|107
|PUDAR
|Lana
|Bosnia & Herzegovina
|F
|$ 6,000
|107
|KIRPICHNIKOVA
|Anastasiia
|France
|F
|$ 6,000
|107
|VAN NIEKERK
|Lara
|South Africa
|F
|$ 6,000
|107
|JEFIMOVA
|Eneli
|Estonia
|F
|$ 6,000
|107
|OSMAN
|Farida
|Egypt
|F
|$ 6,000
|107
|CASAS
|Shaine
|United States
|M
|$ 6,000
|118
|SUZUKI
|Satomi
|Japan
|F
|$ 5,800
|119
|WATANABE
|Ippei
|Japan
|M
|$ 5,750
|120
|KHARUN
|Ilya
|Canada
|M
|$ 5,500
|121
|HARRIS
|Medi Eira
|Great Britain
|F
|$ 5,450
|122
|KÃ–HLER
|Angelina
|Germany
|F
|$ 5,400
|123
|WU
|Qingfeng
|China
|F
|$ 5,274
|124
|HARKIN
|Abbey
|Australia
|F
|$ 5,143
|124
|SMITH
|Kieran
|United States
|M
|$ 5,143
|126
|IKEE
|Rikako
|Japan
|F
|$ 5,050
|127
|DEPLANO
|Leonardo
|Italy
|M
|$ 5,000
|127
|KOVÃCS
|Benedek BendegÃºz
|Hungary
|M
|$ 5,000
|127
|CORBEAU
|Caspar
|Netherlands
|M
|$ 5,000
|127
|MATSUMOTO
|Katsuhiro
|Japan
|M
|$ 5,000
|127
|SMITH
|Brendon
|Australia
|M
|$ 5,000
|127
|BLOMSTERBERG
|Thea
|Denmark
|F
|$ 5,000
|127
|GORBENKO
|Anastasia
|Israel
|F
|$ 5,000
|127
|LEE
|Hojoon
|Korea
|M
|$ 5,000
|127
|JUNEVIK
|Sara
|Sweden
|F
|$ 5,000
|127
|BOTTAZZO
|Anita
|Italy
|F
|$ 5,000
|127
|MC SHARRY
|Mona
|Ireland
|F
|$ 5,000
|138
|GUY
|James
|Great Britain
|M
|$ 4,833
|139
|TANG
|Qianting
|China
|F
|$ 4,750
|140
|WINNINGTON
|Elijah
|Australia
|M
|$ 4,667
|141
|SMOLIGA
|Olivia
|United States
|F
|$ 4,643
|142
|MAHIEU
|Pauline
|France
|F
|$ 4,500
|142
|WATTEL
|Marie
|France
|F
|$ 4,500
|142
|BACH
|Helena Rosendahl
|Denmark
|F
|$ 4,500
|142
|MITSUI
|Airi
|Japan
|F
|$ 4,500
|146
|HANSSON
|Sophie
|Sweden
|F
|$ 4,250
|147
|HOPKIN
|Anna
|Great Britain
|F
|$ 4,179
|148
|HOPE
|Lucy
|Great Britain
|F
|$ 4,129
|149
|HARVEY
|Mary-Sophie
|Canada
|F
|$ 4,100
|150
|RASOVSZKY
|Kristof
|Hungary
|M
|$ 4,000
|150
|DJAKOVIC
|Antonio
|Switzerland
|M
|$ 4,000
|150
|AUBOECK
|Felix
|Austria
|M
|$ 4,000
|150
|CLAREBURT
|Lewis
|New Zealand
|M
|$ 4,000
|150
|WHITE
|Rhyan
|United States
|F
|$ 4,000
|150
|TETEREVKOVA
|Kotryna
|Lithuania
|F
|$ 4,000
|150
|OHASHI
|Yui
|Japan
|F
|$ 4,000
|150
|FRANCESCHI
|Sara
|Italy
|F
|$ 4,000
|150
|COX
|Jillian
|United States
|F
|$ 4,000
|150
|MIRESSI
|Alessandro
|Italy
|M
|$ 4,000
|150
|FRIGO
|Manuel
|Italy
|M
|$ 4,000
|150
|LITCHFIELD
|Joe Richard
|Great Britain
|M
|$ 4,000
|150
|CHRISTOU
|Apostolos
|Greece
|M
|$ 4,000
|163
|GUILIANO
|Chris
|United States
|M
|$ 3,810
|164
|WANG
|Xueer
|China
|F
|$ 3,750
|165
|YANG
|Junxuan
|China
|F
|$ 3,667
|165
|LIU
|Yaxin
|China
|F
|$ 3,667
|167
|WANG
|Yichun
|China
|F
|$ 3,607
|168
|GAZIEV
|Ruslan
|Canada
|M
|$ 3,550
|169
|WANG
|Haoyu
|China
|M
|$ 3,343
|169
|WANG
|Changhao
|China
|M
|$ 3,343
|171
|AI
|Yanhan
|China
|F
|$ 3,333
|172
|GKOLOMEEV
|Kristian
|Greece
|M
|$ 3,000
|172
|MCKEE
|Anton
|Iceland
|M
|$ 3,000
|172
|PONTI
|NoÃ¨
|Switzerland
|M
|$ 3,000
|172
|RAZZETTI
|Alberto
|Italy
|M
|$ 3,000
|172
|GOMES JUNIOR
|Joao
|Brazil
|M
|$ 3,000
|172
|BERNAT
|Laura
|Poland
|F
|$ 3,000
|172
|STEPHENS
|Laura
|Great Britain
|F
|$ 3,000
|172
|DIZOTTI
|Beatriz
|Brazil
|F
|$ 3,000
|172
|ZAZZERI
|Lorenzo
|Italy
|M
|$ 3,000
|172
|BUCHER
|Simon
|Austria
|M
|$ 3,000
|172
|MARTON
|Richard
|Hungary
|M
|$ 3,000
|172
|JEFFCOAT
|Andrew
|New Zealand
|M
|$ 3,000
|184
|BRAUNSCHWEIG
|Ole
|Germany
|M
|$ 2,900
|185
|MELVERTON
|Kiah
|Australia
|F
|$ 2,857
|186
|COHEN GROUMI
|Gal
|Israel
|M
|$ 2,750
|186
|WAN
|Letian
|China
|F
|$ 2,750
|186
|ACEVEDO
|Javier
|Canada
|M
|$ 2,750
|189
|WOOD
|Abbie
|Great Britain
|F
|$ 2,700
|190
|PARKER
|Maxine
|United States
|F
|$ 2,500
|190
|GEMMELL
|Erin
|United States
|F
|$ 2,500
|190
|SMITH
|Leah
|United States
|F
|$ 2,500
|190
|SHACKELL
|Alex
|United States
|F
|$ 2,500
|190
|PEPLOWSKI
|Anna
|United States
|F
|$ 2,500
|195
|SALVAN
|Hadrien
|France
|M
|$ 2,400
|196
|HANSSON
|Louise
|Sweden
|F
|$ 2,250
|197
|MC FADDEN
|Henry
|United States
|M
|$ 2,143
|197
|KIBLER
|Drew
|United States
|M
|$ 2,143
|197
|NELSON
|Baylor
|United States
|M
|$ 2,143
|197
|MITCHELL
|Jake
|United States
|M
|$ 2,143
|201
|WILBY
|James
|Great Britain
|M
|$ 2,083
|202
|YANAGAWA
|Daiki
|Japan
|M
|$ 2,000
|202
|NÃ‰METH
|NÃ¡ndor
|Hungary
|M
|$ 2,000
|202
|AUBRY
|David
|France
|M
|$ 2,000
|202
|PALTRINIERI
|Gregorio
|Italy
|M
|$ 2,000
|202
|HOLLO
|Balazs
|Hungary
|M
|$ 2,000
|202
|STEVENS
|Peter
|Slovenia
|M
|$ 2,000
|202
|PIGREE
|Analia
|France
|F
|$ 2,000
|202
|WOG
|Kelsey Lauren
|Canada
|F
|$ 2,000
|202
|YE
|Shiwen
|China
|F
|$ 2,000
|202
|NARITA
|Mio
|Japan
|F
|$ 2,000
|202
|LOONEY
|Lindsay
|United States
|F
|$ 2,000
|202
|SOUZA
|Felipe
|Brazil
|M
|$ 2,000
|202
|SANTOS
|Guilherme
|Brazil
|M
|$ 2,000
|202
|SAMEH
|Abdelrahman
|Egypt
|M
|$ 2,000
|202
|WANG
|Kuan-Hung
|Chinese Taipei
|M
|$ 2,000
|202
|OGRETIR
|Berkay
|Turkey
|M
|$ 2,000
|202
|HENIQUE
|Melanie
|France
|F
|$ 2,000
|202
|OGATA
|So
|Japan
|M
|$ 2,000
|220
|IRIE
|Ryosuke
|Japan
|M
|$ 1,750
|220
|BUSCH
|Kim
|Netherlands
|F
|$ 1,750
|222
|LASCO
|Destin
|United States
|M
|$ 1,667
|222
|NEILL
|Thomas
|Australia
|M
|$ 1,667
|222
|GRAHAM
|Alexander
|Australia
|M
|$ 1,667
|222
|ZHU
|Menghui
|China
|F
|$ 1,667
|222
|ANGUS
|Sophie
|Canada
|F
|$ 1,667
|222
|GE
|Chutong
|China
|F
|$ 1,667
|222
|YANG
|Peiqi
|China
|F
|$ 1,667
|222
|LI
|Jiaping
|China
|F
|$ 1,667
|230
|RUCK
|Taylor
|Canada
|F
|$ 1,600
|231
|DERGOUSOFF
|James
|Canada
|M
|$ 1,550
|231
|SOMA
|Ai
|Japan
|F
|$ 1,550
|233
|BALDUCCINI
|Stephanie
|Brazil
|F
|$ 1,500
|233
|DE WAARD
|Maaike
|Netherlands
|F
|$ 1,500
|235
|SAVARD
|Katerine
|Canada
|F
|$ 1,433
|236
|WHITTLE
|Jacob Henry
|Great Britain
|M
|$ 1,429
|237
|SHIRAI
|Rio
|Japan
|F
|$ 1,300
|238
|SALCHOW
|Josha
|Germany
|M
|$ 1,250
|238
|DE TULLIO
|Marco
|Italy
|M
|$ 1,250
|238
|MEGLI
|Filippo
|Italy
|M
|$ 1,250
|238
|CIAMPI
|Matteo
|Italy
|M
|$ 1,250
|238
|DI COLA
|Stefano
|Italy
|M
|$ 1,250
|238
|MIROSLAW
|Rafael
|Germany
|M
|$ 1,250
|238
|JINNO
|Yume
|Japan
|F
|$ 1,250
|238
|IKEMOTO
|Nagisa
|Japan
|F
|$ 1,250
|246
|CHEN
|Juner
|China
|M
|$ 1,200
|246
|YANG
|Jintong
|China
|M
|$ 1,200
|246
|TESIC
|Enzo
|France
|M
|$ 1,200
|246
|FUCHS
|Roman
|France
|M
|$ 1,200
|246
|YEBBA
|Wissam-Amazigh
|France
|M
|$ 1,200
|251
|FULLUM-HUOT
|Edouard
|Canada
|M
|$ 1,000
|251
|KNOX
|Finlay
|Canada
|M
|$ 1,000
|251
|ALCARÃ
|Victor
|Brazil
|M
|$ 1,000
|251
|CHIERIGHINI
|Marcelo
|Brazil
|M
|$ 1,000
|251
|MIZUNUMA
|Naoki
|Japan
|M
|$ 1,000
|251
|YANG
|Jaehoon
|Korea
|M
|$ 1,000
|251
|AASTEDT
|Sofia
|Sweden
|F
|$ 1,000
|251
|VAN NUNEN
|Sam
|Netherlands
|F
|$ 1,000
|251
|VAN WIJK
|Milou
|Netherlands
|F
|$ 1,000
|251
|DE JONG
|Imani
|Netherlands
|F
|$ 1,000
|251
|VAN KOOTEN
|Janna
|Netherlands
|F
|$ 1,000
|251
|HOLKENBORG
|Silke
|Netherlands
|F
|$ 1,000
|251
|COCCONCELLI
|Costanza
|Italy
|F
|$ 1,000
|251
|MORINI
|Sofia
|Italy
|F
|$ 1,000
|251
|VIEIRA
|Ana Carolina
|Brazil
|F
|$ 1,000
|266
|SCHULZE
|Nele
|Germany
|F
|$ 900
|267
|MORGAN
|Oliver
|Great Britain
|M
|$ 833
|267
|O’CROININ
|Emma
|Canada
|F
|$ 833
|267
|JANSEN
|Ella Christina
|Canada
|F
|$ 833
|267
|DOUTHWRIGHT
|Brooklyn
|Canada
|F
|$ 833
|271
|AOKI
|Reona
|Japan
|F
|$ 800
|272
|LOKTEV
|Denis
|Israel
|M
|$ 750
|272
|FRANKEL
|Tomer
|Israel
|M
|$ 750
|272
|POLONSKY
|Ron
|Israel
|M
|$ 750
|272
|SORGIUS
|Timo
|Germany
|M
|$ 750
|272
|YANG
|Chang
|China
|F
|$ 750
|272
|TOUSSAINT
|Kira
|Netherlands
|F
|$ 750
|272
|PÃDÃR
|Nikolett
|Hungary
|F
|$ 750
|272
|ABRAHAM
|Lilla Minna
|Hungary
|F
|$ 750
|272
|MOLNÃR
|DÃ³ra
|Hungary
|F
|$ 750
|272
|KESELY
|Ajna
|Hungary
|F
|$ 750
|272
|GOMI
|Tomonobu
|Japan
|M
|$ 750
|272
|NAKAMURA
|Katsumi
|Japan
|M
|$ 750
|284
|DE CELIS MONTALBAN
|Sergio
|Spain
|M
|$ 500
|284
|CASTRO
|CÃ©sar
|Spain
|M
|$ 500
|284
|DOMINGUEZ
|Luis
|Spain
|M
|$ 500
|284
|MOLLA YANES
|Mario
|Spain
|M
|$ 500
|284
|FRIESE
|Jan Eric
|Germany
|M
|$ 500
|284
|SCHEFFER
|Fernando
|Brazil
|M
|$ 500
|284
|SETIN SARTORI
|Murilo
|Brazil
|M
|$ 500
|284
|MELO
|Luiz Altamir
|Brazil
|M
|$ 500
|284
|BONNET
|Charlotte
|France
|F
|$ 500
|284
|NOWACZYK
|Lison
|France
|F
|$ 500
|284
|SIQUEIRA ALMEIDA
|Nathalia
|Brazil
|F
|$ 500
|284
|RONCATTO
|Gabrielle
|Brazil
|F
|$ 500
|284
|DE OLIVEIRA DA SILVA COSTA
|Maria Fernanda
|Brazil
|F
|$ 500
|284
|VARJASI
|Peter
|Germany
|M
|$ 500
|284
|HOLT
|Nina
|Germany
|F
|$ 500
|299
|FINGER
|Lisa-Marie
|Germany
|F
|$ 400
Swimmers deserve to have higher rewards money! Swimming is the hardest sport, but the payoff is the lowest of all sports.
LÃ©on
1st : 20K
2nd : 15k
3rd : 10k
4th : 6k
5th : 5k
6th : 4k
7th : 3k
8th : 2k
This is what the individual prize money is per position.
What a comeback story!
Why for tying ?
can the high school kids accept money?
I assume this prize money is for the swimming portion only.
Think pool swimming is the only discipline that offers record bonuses (which I do think should be higher, maybe $50,000 as it is $100,000 for Track and Field). Not sure how record bonuses should/could work for the other disciplines, esp Open Water. Not sure if you could have championship bonuses as well.
Should definitely be higher. There should also be prize money for a championship record.
Good for her. Some English footballers are earning this sort of money every week, which is total madness.
I wonder if it is not Boxing or F1 drivers that earn the most per event/match/race.
Probably, but there’s a lot more footballers being paid (note I didn’t say ‘earning’) stupid amounts of money.
There is some crazy money in sport. Tennis, golf, football, the major Usa sports are a few that come to mind. Verstappen makes 55 and Hamilton 35 mil p.a