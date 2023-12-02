Shaine Casas Breaks Another U.S. Open Meet Record Out of B-Final With 51.03 100 Fly

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Five men went under the decade-old U.S. Open meet record in the 100-meter butterfly (51.65 by Tom Shields in 2013) on Thursday night, but the fastest one didn’t come out of the A-final.

Yes, Shaine Casas did it again, blazing a 51.03 out of the B-final for his second U.S. Open meet record in as many nights after qualifying 9th in prelims this morning (52.24). He was out in 23.60 at the halfway mark — no other swimmer in either the A- or B-final was under 24 seconds — and back in 27.43.

On Thursday night, Casas also broke the meet record out of the B-final in the 200 IM with a time of 1:56.06. The 23-year-old turned pro after his junior season at Texas A&M, joining the pro group at the University of Texas under head coach Eddie Reese.

Casas was .63 seconds off his personal-best 50.40 from last July, but he was .39 seconds faster than his time from this year’s U.S. Trials (51.42) in June. His time tonight would have placed him 5th at Worlds this year. His struggles with inconsistency are a concern, of course, but there’s no denying his superstar potential remains promising heading into the Paris 2024 Olympic year.

MEN’S 100-METER BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel (2021)

(2021) American Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel (2021)

(2021) U.S. Open Meet Record: 51.65 – Tom Shields (2013)

U.S. Open Record: 49.76 – Caeleb Dressel (2021)

Top 8:

In the A-final, seven-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel rallied from 6th place at the halfway point to secure a victory in 51.31, just a hair ahead of rising Canadian star Ilya Kharun (51.32). Dressel tore home with a field-best 26.89 2nd 50 and was the only man in the field sub-27 on the back half.

Kharun, an Arizona State freshman, was just a tenth of a second off his personal best from Worlds this year, where he placed 9th in the semifinals (51.22) and missed the final by just .05 seconds. Fellow Canadian Josh Liendo was close behind with a 3rd-place finish in 51.42 while Kharun’s ASU teammate, Hubert Kos, also reached the wall under Shields’ old U.S. Open record with a 4th-place effort of 51.59.

Canadian-turned-Italian-turned-American swimmer Santo Condorelli placed 5th in 51.90 after leading the field at the midway point of the race (24.03).