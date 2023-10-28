Beryl Gastaldello Punches New French Record In SCM 100 Back

2023 FRENCH CHAMPIONSHIPS (25M)

While day one of these 2023 French Short Course Championships saw multiple national records bite the dust, day two held all records intact.

However, Beryl Gastaldello had designs on making her mark on day three, firing off a new French standard in the women’s 100m backstroke.

28-year-old Gastaldello registered a time of 56.18 to take gold in the 1back, beating the field by well over a second in the process.

Behind the former Texas A&M athlete was Pauline Mahieu who touched in 57.35 while Analia Pigree rounded out the podium in 57.55 for bronze.

Gastaldello opened her race in 27.14 and closed in 29.04 to shave .22 off the previous French Record of 56.40 Pigree put upon the books at the 2021 European Short Course Championships. It also hacked well over a second off her personal best, a time of 57.69 Gastaldello scored nearly 5 years ago.

The minimum time standard to qualify for this year’s European Short Course Championships is 57.67, therefore, both Gastaldello and Mahieu made the mark.

Gastaldello closed the night with another gold, taking the women’s 50m free in a time of 23.84, the 6th fastest performance of her career.