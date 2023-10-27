2023 French Short Course Championships Day 2: Grousset Tops Manaudou In Men’s 50 Free

2023 FRENCH CHAMPIONSHIPS (25M)
- Thursday, October 26th – Sunday, October 29th
- Angers, France
- SCM (25m)
Although no national records fell on day 2 of the 2023 French Short Course Championships, multiple swimmers earned times good enough to add their names to the consideration roster for the 2023 European Short Course Championships in December.
Among them was 28-year-old Charlotte Bonnet, doubling up on her 200m IM victory from last night with a win in the 200m free.
This evening, Bonnet clocked a mark of 1:54.92 to get to the wall first, splitting 55.92/59.00 in the process. That time not only defeated the field but also dipped under the qualification time of 1:55.15 needed to make the squad for Romania.
Behind Bonnet was Lucile Tessariol who fell just .18 shy of qualification in a silver medal-worthy outing of 1:55.15 while Marina Jehl rounded out the top 3 in 1:55.64.
In a head-to-head duel in the men’s 50m free, it was 2023 World Championships multi-medalist Maxime Grousset who got the edge over Olympic champion Florent Manaudou,
Grousset grabbed the gold in a speedy 20.98, just a fingernail ahead of Manaudou who settled for silver in 20.99. Both men easily cleared the QT of 21.33 needed for Romania.
32-year-old Manaudou nearly turned in an identical time from what he registered as lead-off on his CN Marseille squad’s 4x50m freestyle relay – 20.96.
As for Grousset, the versatile 24-year-old already claimed gold last night in both the 100m fly (49.24) and 100m IM (51.99), scoring a new French national record in the former.
Also making the grade for Romania was 18-year-old Pacome Bricout, posting an effort of 7:35.30 to claim victory in the men’s 800m free. He and runner-up Damien Joly (7:36.59) earned SC Euros qualification, comfortably clearing the QT of 7:41.82.
As for Bricout, his time checks in as a big-time personal best, surpassing his previous PB of 7:38.47 logged just earlier this month. His time this evening represents a new age record for the teen.
Mewen Tomac already nailed a new French national record in the men’s 200m back last night, hitting 1:49.21 for his first performance ever under 1:50.
This evening, Tomac was victorious again, notching the 100m back top time in 49.99. He opened in 23.99 and closed in 26.00 to represent the sole swimmer under the 50-second barrier. His result represents the 2nd-best time of his career.
Yohann Ndoye-Brouard was next in 50.26 with both finishers beating the 50.76 time standard needed for Romania.
Additional Winners
- Beryl Galstaldello claimed another gold, reaching the wall first in the women’s 50m fly in 25.09. That beat the field by over a second en route to dipping under the QT of 25.54.
- Olympic medalist Federico Burdisso earned gold in the 200m fly, but his time of 1:53.21 wasn’t enough to hit the SC Euros time standard of 1:52.72.
- Cyrielle Duhamel got it done for gold in the women’s 400m IM, producing a time of 4:35.96, the 4th-quickest outing of her career.
- The women’s 100m breast saw Lucie Vasquez top the field in a time of 1:06.96. Behind her was Justine Delmas, bronze medalist in this event at this year’s European Junior Championships. The teen clocked 1:07.14 to establish a new age record for 18-year-old females.
- Lucien Vergnes nabbed the men’s 200m breast gold in a time of 2:05.61, painstakingly just .08 shy of the qualification standard.
Grousset: 20.98, 51.99, 49.24
Dressel in the same events: 20.16, 49.88, 47.78
lol, what a worthless bum. The fact that this is the fastest France has is pathetic. The age of good French swimming is past, Marchand (who trains in the states) is their only hope.
Can you remind me what Grousset did at the last World Championships? Agree that for a bum, it’s already not so bad!
De facto champion. Dude hasn’t even broken 50 in the 100 fly