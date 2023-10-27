2023 French Short Course Championships Day 2: Grousset Tops Manaudou In Men’s 50 Free

2023 FRENCH CHAMPIONSHIPS (25M)

Although no national records fell on day 2 of the 2023 French Short Course Championships, multiple swimmers earned times good enough to add their names to the consideration roster for the 2023 European Short Course Championships in December.

Among them was 28-year-old Charlotte Bonnet, doubling up on her 200m IM victory from last night with a win in the 200m free.

This evening, Bonnet clocked a mark of 1:54.92 to get to the wall first, splitting 55.92/59.00 in the process. That time not only defeated the field but also dipped under the qualification time of 1:55.15 needed to make the squad for Romania.

Behind Bonnet was Lucile Tessariol who fell just .18 shy of qualification in a silver medal-worthy outing of 1:55.15 while Marina Jehl rounded out the top 3 in 1:55.64.

In a head-to-head duel in the men’s 50m free, it was 2023 World Championships multi-medalist Maxime Grousset who got the edge over Olympic champion Florent Manaudou,

Grousset grabbed the gold in a speedy 20.98, just a fingernail ahead of Manaudou who settled for silver in 20.99. Both men easily cleared the QT of 21.33 needed for Romania.

32-year-old Manaudou nearly turned in an identical time from what he registered as lead-off on his CN Marseille squad’s 4x50m freestyle relay – 20.96.

As for Grousset, the versatile 24-year-old already claimed gold last night in both the 100m fly (49.24) and 100m IM (51.99), scoring a new French national record in the former.

Also making the grade for Romania was 18-year-old Pacome Bricout, posting an effort of 7:35.30 to claim victory in the men’s 800m free. He and runner-up Damien Joly (7:36.59) earned SC Euros qualification, comfortably clearing the QT of 7:41.82.

As for Bricout, his time checks in as a big-time personal best, surpassing his previous PB of 7:38.47 logged just earlier this month. His time this evening represents a new age record for the teen.

Mewen Tomac already nailed a new French national record in the men’s 200m back last night, hitting 1:49.21 for his first performance ever under 1:50.

This evening, Tomac was victorious again, notching the 100m back top time in 49.99. He opened in 23.99 and closed in 26.00 to represent the sole swimmer under the 50-second barrier. His result represents the 2nd-best time of his career.

Yohann Ndoye-Brouard was next in 50.26 with both finishers beating the 50.76 time standard needed for Romania.

Additional Winners