Jensen Triples, Carter & Corbeau Double Up On Day 1 of Marek Petrusewicz Memorial Meet

2023 MAREK PETRUSEWICZ MEMORIAL MEET

A talent-stacked field took to the SCM pool on Friday for the first of two days of the annual Marek Petrusewicz Memorial Meet in Wroclaw, Poland, with a trio of athletes walking away with multiple individual victories.

MEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

Dutch native Caspar Corbeau soared to dominant wins in the men’s 50 breast (26.26) and 100 IM (52.62), setting new meet records in both events.

In the 50 breast, Corbeau lowered the previous record of 26.61, set by Poland’s Jan Kalusowski last year, with Kalusowski placing 2nd this time around in 26.88.

Corbeau went on to knock more than four-tenths off Kacper Majchrzak‘s meet record of 53.07 in the 100 IM, setting a new PB in the process, with Poland’s Pawel Smolinski (54.11) snagging the runner-up spot over Trinidad & Tobago’s Dylan Carter (54.52).

Carter also earned two wins on the night, first claiming the men’s 50 free in a time of 20.89 to erase the meet record of 21.16 set by Pawel Juraszek in 2021. Also going under the meet record was Dutchman Kenzo Simons, who took 2nd in 21.10, with 34-year-old veteran Konrad Czerniak (21.62) rounding out the podium.

Also in the 50 free field was David Popovici, who was 5th in 21.84, and Ben Proud, who tied for 7th in 21.96.

Carter, Simons and Proud would renew hostilities at the end of the session in the skins event, which was a five-rounder featuring 25-meter freestyle races where the field was whittled down from 10 to two.

Simons paced the opening round in 9.71, but Carter ran the table after that, posting the fastest time overall in Round 4 (9.70) before topping Simons in the final, 9.78 to 9.97.

Proud and Chad Le Clos were both eliminated in Round 4, with Proud (9.78) finishing 3rd overall and Le Clos (9.81) taking 4th.

MEN’S 25 FREE SKINS – FASTEST PER ROUND

Le Clos picked up an individual victory in the men’s 100 fly, rolling to a time of 49.72 to erase the two-year-old meet record of 50.38 set by Jakub Majerski.

Italian Simone Stefani was a distant runner-up in 51.61, and earlier in the session, he finished in the same position in the 100 back, logging a time of 51.90 to trail Estonian Ralf Tribuntsov (51.66).

WOMEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

Leading the charge on the women’s side was Denmark’s Julie Kepp Jensen, who opened things up by winning the 50 free in a time of 24.14, undercutting the meet record of 24.17 set by Kornelia Fiedkiewicz in 2020.

Jensen then won the 100 IM in a lifetime best of 59.60, nearing the Danish Record of 59.34, and finished things off by dominating the women’s skins.

The 23-year-old touched 1st in all five rounds, saving her best for last as she clocked 11.08 in the fifth round.

Polish swimmers Julia Maik and Dominika Szantdera ended up tying for 2nd in Round 4 at 11.55, leading to a three-swimmer final where Maik (11.56) emerged as the runner-up.

WOMEN’S 25 FREE SKINS – FASTEST PER ROUND

Szantdera also lowered her own National Record in the 50 breast, clocking 29.40 to erase her previous mark of 29.82 from 2017. She also annihilated the meet record of 30.10.

The 26-year-old broke the Polish Record in the LCM 50 breast earlier this year at the World Championships in Fukuoka, placing 14th overall in 30.59.

Barbara Mazuriewicz was the runner-up in 29.73, while Tes Schouten, who is coming off a Triple Crown sweep of the 200 breast at the World Cup, was 4th in 30.79.

Szantdera contributed to Wroclaw’s winning mixed 200 medley relay at the end of the session, splitting 29.59 on the breast leg to team up with Alicja Tchorz (27.52), Bartosz Makowski (23.75) and Michal Dydra (23.57) on back, fly and free.

Also winning on the day was Poland’s Adela Piskorska in the women’s 100 back (59.58) and Wiktoria Piotrowska in the women’s 100 fly (57.87). Piotrowska erased an early deficit in the 100 fly, running down Denmark’s Emilie Beckmann (58.27) on the back half.

