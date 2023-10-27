2023 Virginia vs. Texas Dual Meet: ‘Super Finals’ Live Recap

Virginia vs. Texas

Oct. 27-28, 2023

UVA Aquatic and Fitness Center Charlottesville, Virginia

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile: “UVA v Texas Super Finals”

One of the most highly anticipated dual meets of the season has arrived as Texas (No. 2 women/No. 7 men) visits Virginia (No. 1 women/No. 15 men) for a weekend matchup that starts with some winner-take-all “super finals” on Friday.

The one-on-one super final is reserved for the top swimmer on each team while everyone else competes in the regular four-on-four heats. The head-to-head winner earns five points, and the loser gets zero. Check out the full event schedule below and a detailed breakdown of the meet here.

Friday Night Dual Meet Lineup:

W: 200 medley relay (1 v. 1)

M: 200 medley relay (1 v. 1)

W: 200 free (4 v. 4)

M: 200 free (4 v. 4)

W. 100 back (4 v. 4) Super final (1 v. 1)

M. 100 back (4 v. 4) Super final (1 v. 1)

W. 100 breast (4 v. 4) Super final (1 v. 1)

M. 100 breast (4 v. 4) Super final (1 v. 1)

Break

W. 50 free ‘C’ final (1 v. 1) W. 50 free ‘B’ final (1 v. 1) W. 50 free ‘A’ final (1 v. 1)

M. 50 free ‘C’ final (1 v. 1) M. 50 free ‘B’ final (1 v. 1) M. 50 free ‘A’ final (1 v. 1)

W. 500 free (4 v. 4)

W. 100 IM (4 v. 4) Super final (1 v. 1)

M. 100 IM (4 v. 4) Super final (1 v. 1)

W. 100 fly (4 v. 4) Super final (1 v. 1)

M. 100 fly (4 v. 4) Super final (1 v. 1)

M. 500 free (4 v. 4)

Break

W. 200 free relay (1 v. 1)

M. 200 free relay (1 v. 1)

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

NCAA record: 1:31.51, Virginia (2023)

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:36.24

1 v. 1:

Virginia – 1:34.32 Texas – 1:35.63

Gretchen Walsh got the meet started with a bang by clocking a 22.54 backstroke split leading off Virginia’s 200 medley relay, marking the second-fastest 50 back split of all time behind Maggie MacNeil‘s 22.52 at the 2023 SEC Championships. Walsh lowered her own American record of 22.65 from the 2023 ACC Championships on her way to the win.

Jasmine Nocentini followed G. Walsh with a 26.97 breast split, Alex Walsh posted a 22.80 butterfly split, and Maxine Parker anchored with a 22.01 free split to secure the Cavaliers’ victory in 1:34.32. The Texas quartet of Emma Kern (24.23 back), Anna Elendt (26.40 breast), Emma Sticklen (23.22 fly), and Grace Cooper (21.78 free) was more than a full second behind in 1:35.63.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

NCAA record: 1:20.67, NC State (2023)

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:23.71

Women’s 200 Free

NCAA record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (2015)

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:42.84

4 v. 4 Results:

Erin Gemmell (TEX) – 1:44.64 Aimee Canny (UVA) – 1:45.70 Tess Howley (UVA) – 1:45.91 Ella Nelson (UVA) – 1:46.01 Angie Coe (TEX) – 1:46.51 Kate Morris (UVA) – 1:49.18 Emma Davidson (TEX) – 1:49.66 Alicia Wilson (TEX) – 1:52.69

Men’s 200 Free

NCAA record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris (2019)

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:31.74

4 v. 4 Results:

Luke Hobson (TEX) – 1:35.96 Sebastien Sergile (UVA) – 1:36.02 Spencer Aurnou-Rhees (TEX) – 1:37.97 Alex Hotta (UVA) – 1:38.55 Hayden Bellotti (UVA) – 1:38.57 Manning Haskal (TEX) – 1:38.68 Noah Dyer (UVA) – 1:39.10 Kobe Ndebele (TEX) – 1:42.50

Texas sophomore Luke Hobson hung on for the 200 free win in 1:35.96 despite a late charge from UVA sophomore Sebastien Sergile (1:36.02). Hobson was well off his personal-best 1:29.63 from his 800 free relay leadoff at NCAAs last season while Sergile was within a couple seconds of his lifetime best (1:34.05) from last February. Texas sophomore Spencer Aurnou-Rhees was the only other swimmer who finished under the 1:38 mark.

Women’s 100 Back

NCAA record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (2023)

(2023) NCAA ‘A’ cut: 50.88

1 v 1 Super Final:

4 v. 4 Results:

Emma Kern (TEX) – 52.92 Emma Sticklen (TEX) – 52.95 Carly Novelline (UVA) – 53.66 Ella Bathurst (UVA) – 54.33 Campbell Stoll (TEX) – 54.44 Izzy Bradley (UVA) – 55.03 Meghan DiMartile (TEX) – 55.25 Abby Kapeller (UVA) – 55.54

The first super final of the day lived to the hype as Virginia senior Alex Walsh swam her first 100 back since last year’s dual meet against Texas. Walsh went faster than last year (52.10) with a time of 52.01, but it wasn’t enough to beat Texas freshman Berit Berglund, who was within half a second of her personal-best 51.32 from 2021 to secure the first five super final points for the Longhorns. Walsh has been as fast as 50.88 back in 2018.

Men’s 100 Back

NCAA record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 44.71

1 v. 1 Super Final:

4 v. 4 Results:

Alec Filipovic (TEX) – 47.92 Will Thompson (UVA) – 48.12 Teddy Cross (UVA) – 48.60 Nathan Quarterman (TEX) – 48.76 Jack Berube (UVA) – 49.19 Logan Walker (TEX) – 49.75 Finn Winkler (TEX) – 50.17 Colin Bitz (UVA) – 50.89

Texas freshmen kept their momentum rolling in the second super final of the day as Will Modglin (47.16) cruised past Virginia senior Will Cole (47.65) for the 100 back title by almost half a second. Modglin was a couple seconds off his personal-best 45.01 from last December while Cole was only about a second off his lifetime best (46.37) from March of 2021.

Women’s 100 Breast

NCAA record: 55.73, Lilly King (2019)

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 58.02

1 v. 1 Super Final:

4 v. 4 Results:

Zoe Skirboll (UVA) – 1:00.52 Ella Nelson (UVA) – 1:00.54 Aimee Canny (UVA) – 1:01.18 Channing Hanley (TEX) – 1:01.98 Angie Coe (TEX) – 1:02.26 Ellie Andrews (TEX) – 1:04.14 Aimee Crosbie (UVA) – 1:04.59 Lindsey Hosch (TEX) – 1:05.96

Northwestern transfer Jasmine Nocentini threw down a statement swim to win an epic 100 breast super final against Texas senior Anna Elendt, who placed 3rd at NCAAs last season.

Nocentini blazed a personal-best 58.19 to beat Elendt (58.78) by more than half a second, in the process shaving over a tenth of a second off her previous-best 58.31 from last November. Elendt’s lifetime best sits at 56.88 from the 2022 NCAA Championships, where she placed 5th after leading prelims with a time that would have won the final.

Virginia showed off its depth in the 4 v. 4 heat by snagging the top three spots courtesy of Zoe Skirboll (1:00.52), Ella Nelson (1:00.54), and Aimee Canny (1:01.18). As a reminder, Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby is redshirting the fall semester for the Longhorns.

Men’s 100 Breast

NCAA record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 51.10

1 v. 1 Super Final:

4 v. 4 Results:

Will Scholtz (TEX) – 54.25 Max Iida (UVA) – 54.46 Tim Connery (UVA) – 54.71 Kamal Muhammad (UVA) – 55.28 Jay Gerloff (UVA) – 56.08 Alex Turney (TEX) – 56.24 Andrew Zettle (TEX) – 57.91 Ethan Doehler (TEX) – 58.04

Noah Nichols doesn’t need any breaks.

Fresh off a plane from Santiago, Chile, where he earned a runner-up finish in the 100-meter breast at the 2023 Pan American Games (1:00.43), Nichols slotted into the super final against Nate Germonprez and beat the Texas freshman by more than a full second with a winning time of 52.39. Nichols’ personal best is a 50.82 from February while Germonprez was only about a second off his personal-best 52.59 from last December.

Scoring Update at the Break

Women: Virginia 48, Texas 48

Men: Texas 55, Virginia 41

Women’s 50 Free:

NCAA record: 20.79, Maggie MacNeil (2023)

(2023) NCAA ‘A’ cut: 21.63

Results of three 1 v. 1s:

Gretchen Walsh took down the UVA pool record with a 20.95 in the 50 free, winning the event by more than a second over teammate Jasmine Nocentini (21.98). Walsh was only .12 seconds off her personal-best 20.83 from the 2023 ACC Championships and just .16 seconds off Maggie MacNeil‘s NCAA record of 20.79 from March. Meanwhile, Nocentini clocked the only other sub-22 time in the three head-to-head showdowns, not far off her personal-best 21.59 from last November.

Men’s 50 Free

NCAA record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 18.82

Results of three 1 v. 1s:

Connor Boyle (UVA) – 19.97 Will Modglin (TEX) – 20.22 Jack Madoch (UVA) – 20.25 Peter Paulus (TEX) – 20.42 Simon Lins (UVA) – 20.44 Camden Taylor (TEX) – 20.54

Virginia junior Connor Boyle was the only swimmer under 20 seconds on the men’s side, a good sign for him as he attempts to regain his peak form from 2022. His best 50 free time is a 19.18 from the 2022 NCAA Championships, where he was just a couple hundredths away from qualifying for the B-final as a freshman.

Texas freshman Will Modglin was the second-fastest swimmer in the head-to-head showdowns, touching in 20.22 after winning the 100 back (47.16) earlier in the session. His best 50 free time is a 19.56 from March.