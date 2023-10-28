Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Charlotte Bonnet Busts Out French Record In SCM 200 Breaststroke

2023 FRENCH CHAMPIONSHIPS (25M)

Day three of the 2023 French Short Course Championships saw Charlotte Bonnet fire off a new national record en route to gold tonight in the women’s 200m breaststroke.

28-year-old Bonnet put up a time of 2:20.64 to beat the field by nearly 2 seconds.

Behind her was Lucie Vasquez who secured silver in 2:22.84 while European Junior Championships medalist Justine Delmas rounded out the top 3 in 2:23.86. Delmas’ result represented a new Age Record for 18-year-olds.

As for Bonnet, the Olympian opened in 1:07.35 and brought it home in 1:13.29 to post the fastest time of her career. Entering these championships, her personal best rested at the 2:21.34 she established at the 2022 edition of his competition. That former PB also represented the previous national recording this event.

A minimum time standard of 2:22.49 was needed to qualify for the 2023 European Short Course Championships in December, so Bonnet cleared that QT with ease.

Bonnet already scored the 200m IM victory on night one of these championships and followed that up with gold in the 200m freestyle on day two.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!