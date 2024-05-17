McIntosh & MacNeil Both Drop 100 Free this Morning: Day 5 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Day 5 Schedule

Women’s Para 50 Back

Men’s Para 50 Back

Women’s Open 100 Free

Men’s Open 200 Back

Women’s 200 Breast

Men’s Open 200 Fly

Women’s Para 200 IM

Men’s Para 200 IM

The world’s most recent world record breaker appears to be taking a well-deserved break this morning. After her fireworks display in last night’s 400 IM, Summer McIntosh has opted out of swimming the 100 free this morning. After already swimming world-leading times in the 400 free and in last night’s 400 IM, the 17-year-old deserves a break, especially considering she still has two 200s left on her program: the 200 Fly and 200 IM.

McIntosh entered the meet as the #1 seed in the event with an entry time of 53.90. With the final of the women’s 100 free in Paris held the same day as the heats and semifinals of the women’s 200 fly, it was highly unlikely that McIntosh would swim the event individually. With her withdrawal, McIntosh, if she has a hope of swimming a 100 freestyle leg on a relay, must rely on her track record to do so.

McIntosh led off the Canadian women’s 4×100 free in Fukuoka in a disappointing 54.99 but has obviously been faster as she anchored their bronze medal-winning medley relay in 53.48.

McIntosh is not the only medal contender to skip the 100 free this morning, as Maggie MacNeil has also opted not to show up behind the lanes. MacNeil entered the meet tied as the 5th seed with a seed time of 54.58. While a Worlds and Olympic gold medalist in the 100 fly, MacNeil has been a mainstay on the 4×100 free relay. She anchored their bronze medal-winning team at the 2019 Worlds (54.00), earned Olympic silver in 2021 swimming 2nd (53.47), swam 3rd on their silver-winning team in 2022 (53.27), and had the fastest split swimming 2nd in 2023 on a team that finished 7th (53.07).

Both McIntosh and MacNeil’s withdrawals could be a sign of sportsmanship as the pair are both obviously in consideration for the relay and maybe try to open up roster spots for swimmers who have not yet made the team, like Penny Oleksiak, Taylor Ruck, Sarah Fournier, and Katerine Savard, all of whom have been apart of medal-winning relays.

Mary-Sophie Harvey (54.26) now enters as the top seed, followed closely by Oleksiak and Ruck, but all the competitors have their work cut out for them as the Olympic Qualifying time is 53.61.

The 100 free was not alone in top ten scratches as both the men’s 200 back and women’s 200 breast saw withdrawals. In the back, Tristan Jankovics, the #3 seed, has opted not to compete this morning. The OSU swimmer has already punched his ticket to Paris by virtue of his massive new PB in the 400 IM. Jankovics’s entry time of 1:59.11 was more than a second and a half away from the OQT.

Also scratching out of a potential A-final is Julie Brousseau. The future Florida Gator has opted not to swim this morning’s 200 breast prelims, where she was initially seeded as the #10 seed with an entry time of 2:30.79. Like Jankovics, Brousseau has already been named to the team as she qualified to swim a leg on the women’s 4×200 free relay.

All Top 30 Scratches