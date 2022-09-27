Michigan Earns Verbal from Canadian National Junior Teamer Lorne Wigginton (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lorne Wigginton from Calgary, in Alberta, Canada, has announced his intention to swim and study at the University of Michigan beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

“I am stoked to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Michigan to continue my academic and swimming career! I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches and age group club the University of Calgary Swim Club for helping me to get to where I am today. I can’t wait to become a Wolverine. GO BLUE! 〽️ #goblue #2024”

Wigginton swims year-round under Carl Simonson at the University of Calgary Swim Club and represents Canada internationally as a member of the Swimming Canada Junior Team. He is quite versatile, specializing in mid-distance free, breast, fly, and IM, although he considers his best events to be 400 IM, 200 IM, and 200 fly.

This summer, he competed for Canada at Junior Pan Pacific Championships, where he finaled in the 200 free (7th), 400 free (7th), 200 breast (7th), 200 IM (8th), and 400 IM (5th) and notched lifetime-bests in all five events. In July, he added new PBs in the 800 free and 1500 free at the Canadian Junior & Senior Championships. There, he placed 3rd in the 200 free (1:53.55), 3rd in the 400 free (4:01.41), 3rd in the 800 free (8:18.18), 2nd in the 1500 free (15:54.26), 2nd in the 200 breast (2:19.78), 5th in the 200 IM (2:06.81), and 2nd in the 400 IM (4:24.91). A month later, his PBs were:

Best LCM times (converted to SCY):

400 IM – 4:19.40 (3:47.92)

200 IM – 2:03.70 (1:48.55)

200 free – 1:51.33 (1:37.41)

400 free – 3:56.32 (4:24.78)

800 free – 8:18.18 (9:18.18)

1500 free – 15:54.26 (15:35.54)

200 breast – 2:18.39 (2:01.07)

While most of the Michigan IM group will have turned over by the time he arrives, Wigginton will overlap with Eitan Ben-Shitrit, an incoming freshman from Israel who has already been 4:07 in the 400m IM, as well as Connor Hunt and Jacque Wenger, who were both sub-3:51s in SCY last season.

