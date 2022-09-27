University of West Florida Starts Strong In Season Opener

Courtesy: UWF Athletics

PENSACOLA, Fla.- The University of West Florida Swimming and Diving had a successful start to the 2022-23 season with a win over Thomas University (174-23), Loyola (174-58), and South Georgia State (174-20) on Friday evening.

The group of Morgan Mangum , Brooke Simila , Emily O’Connell , and Brooke Dorr won the women’s 200 freestyle relay. With a time of 1:48.60, the Argonauts dropped 2.01 seconds off their time. The other UWF team also came in second in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:49.59 with Anna Jaworski , Ellie Rothfuss , Stefanie Markwardt , and Aimee Patterson .

The victory kicked off a strong start for the Argonauts on their first meet of the 2022-23 season.

In the 200 free, UWF had three of the top finishes. Newcomer Sofia Kendzior came in first with a time of 1:56.10 and junior Kathryn Mipro touched second with 1:56.14. Freshman Nina Imboden made her collegiate debut by rounding out the third spot with 1:56.64.

The Argos placed in the top three spots of the 100 back with Mangum touching first (1:01.10), Amber Ewald in second (1:01.39), and Amber Ewald (1:02.14).

Junior Brooke Simila finished first in the 100 breast with a time of 1:07.08, followed by freshman Rothfuss in second (1:09.26), and Morgan Despres in third (1:10.65).

UWF dominated the 50 free with Markwardt placing first with 23:83. Mipro was shortly behind with a time of 24.46. Patterson came in third with 24.90.

Kendioz touched first in her second event of the day in the 500 free (5:12.03). Freshman Rylee Woelk came in second with 5:26.62 and Danieli rounded out third place with 5:27.19.

In the 200 back, Imboden touched first with 2:06.18, followed by Danieli in second (2:11.60), and Sydney Hartis in third (2:13.20).

Senior Markwardt dominated in the pool with another first place finish in the 100 fly with a time of 56.61 seconds. Newcomer Shannah Dillman touched first in the 200 IM with 2:10.57.

“We really started out strong and I’m happy with where we are at. I’ve already seen some people do some times that I wasn’t really sure we would do this early in the season, but it turned out really good. We had some really great freshmen stand out and a few returners that we expected to do well and they did,” said head coach Phil Kraus .

In the diving well, Adriana Mieses made her collegiate debut by coming in first and achieving a 1-meter qualifying score of 255.2 for the NCAA Diving Qualifier in March of 2023.

Head diving coach Barbara Parker had this to say about the meet, “I’m really excited with how these ladies have come out the gate. This is the best result we have had on our first meet of the season. Everyone has worked so hard to improve their diving skill, and I’m super excited for what the season holds.”

UWF diving will be back in action for the Moultrie Diving Invitational from Sept. 30-Oct.2. UWF Swimming will travel to Birmingham, Ala. To face Birmingham-Southern on Oct. 8.

For the latest information on UWF athletics, visit goargos.com or follow UWF Swimming and Diving on social media on Instagram @uwfswimdive or twitter @UWFSwimDive.