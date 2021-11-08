Sydney Usher Commits to Nebraska Wesleyan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sydney Usher, a senior at Liberty High School in Kansas City, Missouri, has committed to Nebraska Wesleyan University.

“I chose Nebraska Wesleyan because of the amazing environment and the super sweet people. It is such a fun environment and the teacher to student ratio was one of my biggest deciding factors!”

Usher was a member of the tenth-place 200 medley and 200 free relays at the 2021 MSHSAA Class 2 Girls State Championships. She swims club for the Tsunami Swim Team of Kansas City. At the 2021 MV LCM Championships, she placed in the top 30 in the 100-meter breaststroke and 200-meter breaststroke.

Her best short course times are:

50 breaststroke: 36.13

100 breaststroke: 1:11.81

200 breaststroke: 2:42.39

100 backstroke: 1:15.14

Nebraska Wesleyan is a Division III school and is a member of the Liberal Arts conference. At the 2021 conference championships, NWU placed third out of five teams. With her best times, Usher would have placed fourth at that meet in the 200 breaststroke, the fastest NWU swimmer by over five seconds.

She also would have placed third by .01 seconds in the 100 breaststroke, also faster than any other NWU swimmer. If Usher can match her best times in college, she’ll be the fifth-fastest 100 breaststroker on the team in the program’s history, and the eighth-fastest 200 breaststroker.

Usher will have the chance to train with one of NWU’s best breaststrokers in the program’s history, Colleen Arnold. Arnold has the sixth-fastest 100 and 200 breaststroke times in the program’s history.

Usher will join the team in the fall of 2022.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.