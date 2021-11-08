Russia Repeats As Top Nation At European Championships

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

The 2021 European Short Course Championships wrapped up from Kazan, Russia, tonight with the host nation once again topping the overall medal table. Russia captured 17 medals in total, including 8 golds, to repeat its reign over Europe just as it did two years ago in Glasgow.

The Netherlands had a very successful meet, earning 15 medals in all with 6 gold. Compare that to Glasgow where the Dutch men and women placed 3rd behind Italy, nabbing 10 medals in total.

Italy still finished in the top 3 but was downgraded to 3rd, while Sweden and Hungary comprised the remaining slots among the top 5 countries.

Tonight, Russia took two freestyle golds, with Kliment Kolesnikov taking the 100m free while Anastasia Kirpichnikova topped the women’s 400m free podium. Ilya Borodin clocked a new World Junior Record in the men’s 400m IM en route to gold as well.

The Netherlands’ competition was capped off with a new World Record in the mixed medley relay. The squad of Kira Toussaint, Arno Kamminga, Maaike de Waard and Thom de Boer earned a new WR mark of 1:36.18 to sweep the WR, European Record and Championships Record.