Léon Marchand Shines in ASU Debut but USC Sweeps Men’s, Women’s Dual Meets

Arizona State University vs. University of Southern California Dual Meet

November 6, 2021

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Team Scores Men: USC 155.5-Arizona State 138.5 Women: USC 208-Arizona State 90



The men and women of Troy won their second consecutive dual meet on the road Saturday, beating Arizona State in Tempe. USC also swept their dual meet against Arizona on Friday.

USC got out to early leads in both meets with 200 medley relay wins. Calypso Sheridan (24.53), Kaitlyn Dobler (27.43), Anicka Delgado (24.00), and Marta Ciesla (23.19) combined for 1:39.15 to best ASU’s Riley Lexvold, Iza Adame, Jade Foelske, and Natalia Fryckowska by 2.7 seconds. In the men’s contest, it was a much closer race. USC’s Evangelos Makrygiannis, Trent Pellini, Nikola Miljenic, and Artem Selin edged ASU’s Leon Marchand, Elijah Warren, Cody Bybee, and Evan Carlson, 1:26.78 to 1:26.97.

ASU freshman Marchand, who swam for France in the Tokyo Olympics and placed 6th in the 400 IM, won three events in his first dual meet as a Sun Devil. He is now on the board with his first official SCY times, including 1:43.69 in the 200 IM, 1:43.76 in the 200 fly, and 1:44.62 in the 200 back. His 200 IM is the leading time in the NCAA so far this season, while his 200 fly ranks 6th and his backstroke is 17th.

Other bright spots for Arizona State came from Grant House, who won the 200 free by 2.6 seconds over USC’s Alexei Sancov (1:34.52 to 1:37.17) and the 100 free ahead of teammate Carter Swift (43.33 to 43.82); and Jack Dolan (48.01), who edged Makrygiannis (48.18) in the 100 back.

Swift (43.87), House (42.72), Carlson (43.83), and Dolan (43.08) ended the meet with 2:53.50 to come to the wall about .9 ahead of USC in the 400 free relay.

USC got a pair of wins from Victor Johansson in the 1000 free (9:18.41) and 500 free (4:28.97). The Trojans earned gobs of points in both the 100 breast and 200 breast with 1-2-3 sweeps from Pellini (53.43)-Ben Dillard (54.65)-Chris O’Grady (55.24) in the 100 and Dillard (1:57.54)-O’Grady (1:59.50)-Mario Koenigsperger (2:00.92) in the 200.

The women’s meet was more one-sided. Emma Nordin (10:04.15) and Erica Laning (10:05.26) opened the individual events with a 1-2 ASU sweep in the 1000 free. USC came back to win the next event, the 200 free, with Laticia-Leigh Transom going 1:47.67. Transom won two more freestyles, the 50 (23.04) and the 100 (49.10); Ciesla was runner-up in both events.

Hannah (53.98) led a 1-2-3 USC sweep of the 100 back, followed by teammates Caroline Famous (54.48) and Aela Janvier (55.32). Hannah (1:58.62) and Janvier (1:59.55) were 1-2 in the 200 back.

Dobler (59.68) and Isabelle Odgers (1:02.21) finished 1-2 in the 100 breast for USC. Odgers won the 200 breast (2:11.00), 1.97 seconds ahead of teammate Sheridan. Sheridan (2:00.08) and Odgers (2:00.31) were the top finishers in the 200 IM. ASU’s Lindsay Looney, who edged Sheridan 1:58.89 to 1:58.96 to win the 200 fly, was third in the IM (2:05.13).

Transom (48.85), Delgado (50.76), Ciesla (50.87), and Dobler (51.57) closed the meet with a 3:22.05 victory in the 400 free relay.