2021 European Short Course Championships: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th
  • Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia
  • SCM (25m)
Men’s 400 IM

  • SC Euros Record: Laszlo Cseh (HUN) – 3:57.27 (2009)
  • European Record: Laszlo Cseh (HUN) – 3:57.27 (2009)
  • World Record: Daiya Seto (JPN) – 3:54.81 (2019)

Top 8

  1. BORODIN Ilya (RUS) – 4:04.91
  2. STUPIN Maxim (RUS) – 4:07.00
  3. RAZZETTI Alberto (ITA) – 4:08.80
  4. KOS Hubert (HUN) – 4:09.65
  5. MATTEAZZI Pier Andrea (ITA) – 4:10.17
  6. MATTENET Emilien (FRA) – 4:10.98
  7. TOSCAN Marius (SUI) – 4:11.89
  8. BEN SHITRIT Eytan (ISR) – 4:14.19

Women’s 400 Freestyle

  • SC Euros Record: Camille Muffatt (FRA) – 3:54.85 (2012)
  • European Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 3:54.52 (2013)
  • World Record: Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 3:53.92 (2018)

Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay

  • SC Euros Record: Russia – 1:36.22 (2019)
  • European Record: Russia – 1:36.22 (2019)
  • World Record: Russia – 1:36.22 (2019)

