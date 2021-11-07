2021 European Short Course Championships: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

The last day of prelims at the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships will be the shortest one we’ve seen so far, featuring just 3 events.

Racing will begin with the men’s 400 IM where Russia’s Ilya Borodin is entered atop the psych sheets with his 3:59.57. While he’s the only man with a time under 4 minutes, he’ll need to watch out for Olympic finalist Alberto Razzetti who will be in lane 4 for the first heat with his time of 4:01.57.

Tomoe Hvas’ scratch due to illness cleared the field up a little, but there are still a number of quick men to look out for.

Then in the women’s 400 freestyle, Anastasia Kirpichnikova of Russia will look to complete her sweep of the distance events. Kirpichnikova won the 800 freestyle early on in the meet in Russian record time and then repeated the feat in the 1500 freestyle, touching 0.29 seconds slower than Sarah Kohler’s world record.

The final prelim of the meet will be the mixed medley relays.

Follow along below for live recap and analysis as we get into the final day of racing at 2021 European Champs.