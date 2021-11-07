The Race Club Video: Swim Velocity Meter

Courtesy of Gary Hall Sr., 10-time World Record Holder, 3-time Olympian, 1976 Olympic Games US Flagbearer and The Race Club co-founder.

Although the streamline is one of the first things swimmers ever learn, we see so many using one that results in more drag.

Many coaches or swim instructors will tell swimmers to squeeze their head between their biceps. This causes the back of the head to stick out from behind the arms, putting the body in a position with additional drag.

Thanks to velocity meter technology, we were able to test just how much of a difference streamlining actually makes. Often times we see swimmers get lazy off the walls, not even streamlining at all but instead just using what we call a “Superman” position. Watch the video above to see just how much of a difference using a hyper streamline makes. We guarantee it will convince you to change some of those poor streamlining habits.

Because Life is Worth Swimming, our mission is to promote swimming through sport, lifelong enjoyment, and good health benefits. Our objective is for each member of and each participant in The Race Club to improve his or her swimming performances, health, and self-esteem through our educational programs, services and creativity. We strive to help each member of The Race Club overcome challenges and reach his or her individual life goals.

The Race Club provides facilities, coaching, training, technical instruction, video, fitness and health programs for swimmers of all ages and abilities. Race Club swim camps are designed and tailored to satisfy each swimmer’s needs, whether one is trying to reach the Olympic Games or simply improve one’s fitness. Our programs are suitable for beginner swimmers, pleasure swimmers, fitness swimmers, USA swimming or YMCA swimmers, or triathletes; anyone who wants to improve swimming skills. All of our Race Club members share an enjoyment of being in the water and use swimming to stimulate a more active mind and body.