Everything You Need To Know About The 2021 Short Course European Championships

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

Entries

Results

The Aquatics Palace in Kazan, Russia will be playing host to many of Europe’s finest swimmers from November 2 – 7, 2021 for the European Short Course Swimming Championships. We will provide live recaps for all prelims and finals sessions for you to stay up to date on what’s happening in the water, but check out the information below to access all the links you’ll need to get ready for the meet.

Meet Site And Links

The LEN meet website will give you access to live, up-to-date results as they come in, along with updated medal tables at the end of each finals session.

Who’s Racing

We’ve put together a few preview articles to let you know who’s in, who’s out and what raced you need to look out for as the meet begins.

Event Schedule

The meet will follow the schedule below with prelims running in the morning and semi-finals and finals running at night.

Session Start Times

Each prelims session will begin at 10 am local time and each finals session will begin at 6:30 pm local time. The following list provides those start times in a number of different time zones across the globe:

Kazan, Russia (UTC+3)

Prelims: 10:00 am

Finals: 6:00 pm

South Africa Standard Time (UTC+2)

Prelims: 9:00 am

Finals: 5:00 pm

Central European Time (UTC+1)

Prelims: 8:00 am

Finals: 4:00 pm

Greenwich Mean Time (UTC+0)

Prelims: 7:00 am

Finals: 3:00 pm

Eastern Time (UTC-4)

Prelims: 3:00 am

Finals: 11:00 am

Central Time (UTC-5)

Prelims: 2:00 am

Finals: 10:00 am

Mountain Time (UTC-6)

Prelims: 1:00 am

Finals: 9:00 am

Pacific Time (UTC-7)

Prelims: 12:00 midnight

Finals: 8:00 am

Australian Eastern Daylight Time (UTC+11)

Prelims: 6:00 pm

Finals: 2:00 am

Australian Eastern Standard Time (UTC+10)

Prelims: 5:00 pm

Finals: 1:00 am

Japan Standard Time (UTC+9)

Prelims: 4:00 pm

Finals: 12:00 midnight

China Standard Time (UTC+8)

Prelims: 3:00 pm

Finals: 11:00 pm

Where To Watch

The meet will be available to stream via Eurovision Sports TV at this link. The stream will include live, on-site commentary on the races. Registration is required in order to access the live stream.

Prize Money

As articulated in this article, the LEN will be giving out prize money to each of the top 15 men and women based on their top performance at the meet FINA points-wise. Each swimmers’ best swim will be ranked based on FINA points and 25,000 € will be given to the top man and women, 20,000 € to number 2, 15,000 € to number 3, and so on.

Additionally, there will be a 10,000 € bonus available to any swimmer who sets a world record at the meet, and 5,000 € for European records.