Bob Groseth Joins Notre Dame As Interim Head Coach

Former Northwestern head coach Bob Groseth has joined the University of Notre Dame as the team’s interim head swimming & diving coach, the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) revealed in its November 1 newsletter.

The head coaching position at Notre Dame had been vacant for just under a month following the abrupt resignation of Mike Litzinger in early October.

Groseth was the head coach of the men’s program at Northwestern University from 1989 until 2009, leading the Wildcats to 36 individual Big Ten championships, five individual NCAA championships and a total of 71 All-American honors during his 20-year tenure.

Groseth was the NCAA Co-Coach of the Year in 2005, and was a three-time winner of the Big Ten Coach of the Year award in 2002, 2005 and 2007. He retired in 2009 to become the interim executive director of the CSCAA.

Groseth joined the Queens University of Charlotte as an assistant coach in the fall of 2015, and most recently served as an assistant with FMC Aquatics.

Litzinger joined the Irish as the head women’s coach in April 2015, and became the men’s head coach one year later. In addition to Litzinger, associate head coach Aaron Bell also resigned last month.

While no official reason was given for Litzinger’s departure at the time, the resignation did come in the wake of the school being sued by former associate head coach April Jensen earlier this year in federal court. She alleged that Litzinger treated her discriminatorily when after she told him that she was pregnant in 2019.

The Fighting Irish cancelled their dual meet against Cincinnati the weekend after Litzinger’s resignation, but returned to competition Oct. 15-16 against Pittsburgh and Cleveland State, with both the men and women going a perfect 2-0. Both teams picked up wins the following weekend over Purdue, and will next be in action on November 5 at Louisville.