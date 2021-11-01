Daily Swim Coach Workout #593

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Monday/Tuesday PM [1/11-12/21]
C2/W2
Goals/Process outline due by 1/22
8×100 [o=free count, last 25 combo e=IM 1ea k-sc-dr-sw all form flow @ 4 strmln bobs]
10×50 kick TIP o=ch e=fl,bk,br,fr,fr
200 IM stroke/free drill form
sox feet 2×100 IM g3 flow, fast turns
no sox super 500 IM
10 streamline bobs
200 IM stroke/free drill form
sox hands 2×100 IM g3 flow, fast turns
no sox Super 500 IM
10 streamline bobs
200 free combo drill form
sox feet 4×50 k/s free
no sox Super 500 free
8×75 free form dpc low breath, [email protected]:10
starts/turns
wd with time
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
TIP=tightest interval possible
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.