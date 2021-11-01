Daily Swim Coach Workout #593

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Monday/Tuesday PM [1/11-12/21]

C2/W2

Goals/Process outline due by 1/22

8×100 [o=free count, last 25 combo e=IM 1ea k-sc-dr-sw all form flow @ 4 strmln bobs]

10×50 kick TIP o=ch e=fl,bk,br,fr,fr

200 IM stroke/free drill form

sox feet 2×100 IM g3 flow, fast turns

no sox super 500 IM

10 streamline bobs

200 IM stroke/free drill form

sox hands 2×100 IM g3 flow, fast turns

no sox Super 500 IM

10 streamline bobs

200 free combo drill form

sox feet 4×50 k/s free

no sox Super 500 free

8×75 free form dpc low breath, [email protected]:10

starts/turns

wd with time