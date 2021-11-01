278,000 €, Plus Record Bonuses Up For Grabs At 2021 Short Course Euros

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

Entries

Results

The 2021 LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships marks the 21st edition of the championships, which has run nearly every year since its inception in 1996. After taking place every year between 1998 and 2013, it switched to a bi-annual meet that has since been held in 2015, 2017, 2019, and now 2021.

Another change that occurred a few years ago to the 2021 European Short Course Championships was the introduction of prize money in 2017. The LEN gives a cash award to 15 men and 15 women based on their single best performance at the meet, based on FINA points.

The man and woman who pull off the swim worth the most FINA point will each be awarded 25,000 € (roughly equal to $28,917 USD), while the second place swimmers will win 20,000 €, third place 15,000 €, and so on:

Placement Prize (€) 1 25,000 2 20,000 3 15,000 4 13,000 5 12,000 6 11,000 7 10,000 8 9,000 9 8,000 10 7,000 11 6,000 12 5,000 13 4,000 14 3,000 15 2,000

In addition to the awards that will be given out to the top 30 swimmers based on FINA points, the LEN will also award a 10,000 € bonus to any swimmer who breaks a world record and 5,000 € to those who set a European record.

Back in 2017, the first time that the awards system came into effect, Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Kliment Kolesnikov were the respective high-point scorers at the meet in Denmark. Kromowidjojo’s 50.95 100 freestyle was worth 997 points, and Kolesnikov’s 48.99 100 backstroke was worth 995 points.

Two years later Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov was again at the top of the rankings with his 987-point backstroke (49.09), while Kira Toussaint earned 992 points when she swam a 55.17 100 backstroke. Both Kolesnikov and Toussaint will be back in the water at the 2021 Championships, each with a shot at repeating at meet winners.