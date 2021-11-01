Kamryn Cannings Continues Climb of Canadian Rankings in Calgary

UC Dino Cup & Cascade Speed Meet

October 29-30, 30-31, 2021

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Short Course Meters (25 meters)

Meet Results

As meet hosting restrictions continue to drive unusually-formatted events, the paired UC Dino Cup & Cascade Speed Meet over the weekend saw more lifetime bests for Canada’s new teenage sensation Kamryn Cannings as she raced among some of Canada’s best.

In the UC Dino Cup that kicked off the weekend, Cannings swam, and won, the 50 fly (27.11), 100 fly (59.53), and 200 IM (2:17.44) while also placing 2nd in the 200 fly (2:12.13). All of those are new lifetime bests for the 15-year old.

She then zipped across town to race at the Cascade Speed Meet, where she won the 50 free in a new best time of 25.62 – shaving a few hundredths off her previous best time from two weeks earlier. She had a relay leadoff swim of 25.43 from Friday as well.

She also added a best time in the 400 free of 4:16.24, which was a ten-second improvement on her previous best time and placed her 4th.

The swims continued to climb her up Canada’s all-time rankings for 15 year olds. She now ranks as the country’s 4th- best all-time in the 100 fly in short course meters, for example, behind only an all-star list of:

Penny Oleksiak (58.20, 2015) Noemie Thomas (58.56, 2011) Maggie MacNeil (59.02, 2015) Kamryn Cannings (59.53, 2021) Danika Huizinga (59.55, 2014)

The three women ahead of her went on to break Canadian senior records, qualify for Olympic Teams, and in the case of both Oleksiak and MacNeil, win Olympic gold medals.

She also ranks 4th-best all-time among Canadian 15-year olds in the 50 fly, 10th-best in the 200 fly, and 7th-best in the 50 free.

Rebecca Smith Rips a Best Time

Rebecca Smith, a member of the University of Calgary varsity squad and a Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist, swam a new lifetime best to win the women’s 400 free.

Her time of 4:05.91 now ties her with Kennedy Goss as the 9th-best Canadian in the history of the event.

Smith, who is still only 21, trained into the Olympic Games at the High Performance Center in Toronto, as did many of Canada’s top athletes.

Smith also won the 200 free (1:55.64), 100 free (53.87), and 50 free (25.52) in the first half of the weekend’s racing before sitting out the second half. She is on Canada’s roster for December’s Short Course World Championships.

A swimmer who is not on that roster for Canada is Ingrid Wilm, who was a breakout star of the 2021 ISL season. A member of the LA Current, Wilm’s home club is the Cascade Swim Club, which hosted the second half of the weekend.

There she swam just one race, the 50 fly, where a 26.96 just-missed her lifetime best in the event.

Wilm is the #1-ranked 100 backstroker in the world, and the surprising-new Canadian Record holder in that event, but hasn’t been swimming the event in the local meets that she’s raced since returning from the ISL.

Wilm’s LA Current will resume their ISL season next week in Eindhoven with the Playoff round.

Other Top Performances