Watch: Krueger Anchors Texas 4MR in 41.8, Other Texas-UVA Men’s Day 2 Races

Virginia vs. Texas

We’ve got the men’s race videos from Day 2 of this weekend’s Texas-UVA dual meet, including Daniel Krueger‘s incredible 41.8 anchor leg on the Longhorns’ 400 medley relay. The Texas men won every single event over the two-day dual meet, resulting in a lopsided score of 223-122, but the Cavaliers kept it close in almost every race, including the opening and closing relays.

Men’s 400 Medley Relay

Another tight race on the men’s side, but once again, Texas pulled out the win. UVA built a lead after a 47.52 leadoff by Justin Grender and a 52.44 breaststroke split by Noah Nichols. Texas got a 48.29 leadoff from Anthony Grimm and a 52.49 breast split from Caspar Corbeau. Alvin Jiang split a 46.84 to reel in Max Edwards (47.33), but Daniel Krueger blasted an absolutely bonkers 41.85 on the anchor leg to run down Matt Brownstead (42.67), and Texas won, 3:09.47 to 3:09.96.

Again — we just saw someone go sub-42 unsuited, at a dual meet. It’s kind of impossible to track these sort of things, but that may very well be the first time that’s ever happened.

Also, it is interesting to see how different swimmers, even on the same team, are performing, relative to their best times. On both of those top two medley relays, the breaststrokers and freestylers are hitting times that are pretty close to what we’d see at championship meets, while the backstrokers and butterflyers are further away .

Both times were under the old pool record of 3:12.25, set by UVA in 2020. Those times rank as the 5th and 6th fastest time in the NCAA so far this season. Additionally, it’s worth noting that we didn’t see freshman backstroker Jack Aikins on either of UVA’s medley relays this meet.

Men’s 500 Free

David Johnston cruised to a 4:22.41 victory, giving him his second win of the meet after winning the 1000 free yesterday. That’s a slight season-best for Johnston, who went 4:22.50 against Texas A&M. The Texas men had the five fastest times of the morning, while Jack Wright had UVA’s best time at 4:30.39.

Men’s 200 Breast

On paper, this looked like this may have been the Cavalier men’s best chance to get a win this meet. Noah Nichols did his utmost, and he held a narrow lead at the halfway point. But Texas’ Jake Foster parlayed a 29.66 third 50 into a 1:55.91 win, with Nichols just behind at 1:56.05.

Men’s 200 Back

Carson Foster led wire-to-wire, cruising to a 1:42.14 victory here. That time breaks the pool record of 1:42.90, set by a certain Ryan Lochte back in 2005. That time also appears to move Foster to #1 in the nation this season, displacing Nick Albiero’s 1:42.19 from the SMU Classic.

UVA’s Justin Grender took 2nd in 1:44.24, the only Cavalier to finish in the top five.

Heading into the break, Texas leads 209-70.

Men’s 100 Free

Daniel Krueger has been firing on all cylinders this meet, and he kept rolling in this event, producing a 43.05 to win by a sizable margin. The next four men all touched fairly close together. Longhorn Drew Kibler took 2nd in 43.74, followed by UVA’s Matt Brownstead (43.82) and Matt King (43.95), then Texas’ Cameron Auchinachie (43.98).

Men’s 100 Fly

Another close race, another Texas win. UVA’s Konnar Klinksiek built an early lead with a 21.95 on the first 50. Texas’ Alvin Jiang stormed back on the second 50, though, splitting 25.05 to Klinksiek’s 25.94, and the Longhorn got his hand on the wall first, 47.71 to 47.89. Texas has begun exhibitioning their men at this point, so UVA gets all the points for this event.

Men’s 200 IM

Once again, Texas come out on top in a close race. UVA’s Sean Conway went out strong and held nearly a one-second lead at the halfway point. Texas’ Jake Foster split 29.67 on the breaststroke leg, the only man under 30, to take a 0.04s lead heading into the freestyle. Foster outsplit Conway 25.88 to 25.98 on the free leg, and got his hand on the wall first, 1:45.66 to 1:45.80 in a thrilling conclusion to the individual races.

Foster’s time broke the pool record of 1:45.83, set by Conway in 2020.

Men’s 200 Free Relay

Both sides were starting to look a bit tired after two hard days of racing. Again, another close race, but another Texas victory. Daniel Krueger led off in 19.71, followed by Caspar Corbeau (19.75), Cameron Auchinachie (19.64), and Drew Kibler (19.51), for a 1:18.61. UVA was behind nearly four-tenths of a second after the leadoff leg, and closed the gap a bit, but ultimately touched in 1:18.83.