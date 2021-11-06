Texas at Virginia 2021: Day 2 Live Recap

Virginia vs. Texas

You seemed to like it, we seemed to like it, so we’re back with a live recap of the Texas-UVA dual meet on this brisk Saturday morning.

Scores Through Day 1

Women: Virginia 103, Texas 102

Men: Texas 156, Virginia 49

Texas got an early advantage on both sides after sweeping the diving events before the swimming events began. The UVA women managed to bridge that gap by winning 7 of the 9 events yesterday afternoon, while Texas won every single event on the men’s side.

It was a high-energy afternoon, as UVA raised their women’s NCAA championship banner and bought in a pep band to add to some flair to a dual meet. The teams responded by putting up some eye-popping unsuited swims, from Emma Weyant‘s 4:05 400 IM to Carson Foster’s 3:40 400 IM to three women going 1:54 in the 200 fly to a pair of men splitting sub-43 in the 400 free relay. Additionally, Several AFC pool records were broken yesterday, and we should expect to see a few more today.

Women’s 400 Medley Relay

UVA threw down the fastest time in the nation to get the morning going. Gretchen Walsh led off in 50.89, followed by Alexis Wenger (58.17, Kate Douglass (50.93), and Alex Walsh (49.08), to go 3:29.07. Walsh set the AFC pool record with that leadoff, while the quartet shattered the previous pool record of 3:34.93 from 2020.

Texas got a 52.78 backstroke leadoff by Olivia Bray, then Anna Elendt split 58.90 on breast, Kelly Pash went 52.07 on fly, and Bridget Semenuk actually just outsplit Walsh’s anchor with a 49.07. The combined time of 3:32.82 was also under the old pool record, and moves the Longhorns to #4 in the nation this season.

Men’s 400 Medley Relay

Another tight race on the men’s side, but once again, Texas pulled out the win. UVA built a lead after a 47.52 leadoff by Justin Grender and a 52.44 breaststroke split by Noah Nichols. Texas got a 48.29 leadoff by Anthony Grimm and a 52.49 breast split from Caspar Corbeau. Alvin Jiang split a 46.84 to reel in Max Edwards (47.33), but Daniel Krueger blasted an absolutely bonkers 41.85 on the anchor leg to run down Matt Brownstead (42.67), and Texas won, 3:09.47 to 3:09.96.

Again — we just saw someone go sub-42 unsuited, at a dual meet. It’s kind of impossible to track these sort of things, but that may very well be the first time that’s ever happened.

Both times were under the old pool record of 3:12.25, set by UVA in 2020. Those times rank as the 5th and 6th fastest time in the NCAA so far this season.

Women’s 500 Free

Emma Weyant took over the lead by the 100 mark and never relinquished it, touching first in 4:46.11. That’s a season-best for Weyant by nearly a second, and moves her up to #5 in the nation this season.

Depending on how UVA has set their lineup, this may have been Texas’ best chance at a win today. Instead, they had to settle for 2nd and 3rd, as Evie Pfeifer took 2nd in 4:47.82, followed by Erica Sullivan in 4:48.49. Each of those two were a bit faster again Texas A&M a few weeks ago, where Pfeifer went 4:45.12 and Sullivan went 4:46.25.

