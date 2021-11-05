Texas at Virginia 2021: Day 1 Live Recap

Virginia vs. Texas

Friday, November 5th-Saturday, November 6th, 2021

Aquatic and Fitness Center, Charlottesville, VA

Dual Meet Format

SCY

Live Results

Results on Meet Mobile: “Virginia vs Texas”

Live Stream (ACCN)

No, we don’t normally live recap dual meets. But….

There’s a a livestream on the ACC Network The host team is using live results and published the link in advance…instead of just Meet Mobile and/or waiting to publish full results the next day Each of the 2021 Division I Swimming & Diving champs are represented I clearly have no social life…

…so things just kind of lined up.

The Texas Longhorns men won their 15th NCAA title last season, while their women finished a program-high 3rd the week before. UVA hosts coming off a banner season themselves, literally. The Cavalier women won their first-ever NCAA title, and in fact, are raising the championship banner in the AFC pool today shortly before the swimming portion gets underway. The UVA men finished 9th last season, tying the best finish in program history.

It’s hard to know exactly what to expect as far as times go today. The UVA women tend to swim pretty fast in-season. The Texas men historically have been slow in the fall, but that seemed to change in the last season or two. Swimmers on both teams haven’t necessarily been swimming their strongest events in dual meets so far this season, and if that changes, the electric atmosphere that comes with these two high-energy teams could produce some swift times, even in practice suits. Or…it may not, and this live recap could end up pretty dull. We’ll find out soon enough.

This is the first time these two schools have squared off in a dual meet since the fall of 2013, when Texas, Penn State, and West Virginia all came to Charlottesville for a two day quad-dual meet. UVA lost to Texas on both sides that year, with the Longhorn women winning 196-157, and the Texas men winning 225-128, in a meet that was interrupted by a fire alarm that Friday night.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 IM

Women’s 200 Free

Men’s 200 Free

Women’s 50 Free

Men’s 50 Free

Women’s 200 Fly

Men’s 200 Fly

Women’s 100 Back

Men’s 100 Back

Women’s 100 Breast

Men’s 100 Breast

Women’s 1000 Free

Men’s 1000 Free

Women’s 400 Free Relay

Men’s 400 Free Relay