Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Carson Foster Drops 3:40.48 400 IM At UVA, Fastest Dual Meet Time Ever

Comments: 7

VIRGINIA VS. TEXAS

  • Friday, November 5th-Saturday, November 6th, 2021
  • Aquatic and Fitness Center, Charlottesville, VA
  • Dual Meet Format
  • SCY
  • Live Results
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “Virginia vs Texas”
  • Live Stream (ACCN)

University of Texas sophomore Carson Foster dropped what appears to be the fastest time ever recorded in a dual meet in the men’s 400 IM on Friday afternoon in Virginia, clocking 3:40.48 during the Longhorns’ two-day showdown against the Cavaliers.

Foster, who was the NCAA runner-up in the event as a freshman, takes out the previous fastest dual meet time on record of 3:41.49, which was set by U.S. Open Record holder and current Olympic champion Chase Kalisz. Kalisz, who previously competed for the Georgia Bulldogs, hit that time at a dual meet against Wisconsin in November 2016.

Foster actually set his personal best time of 3:35.27—which ranks him as the second-fastest performer of all-time behind Kalisz—earlier in the year last season, doing so in October 2020 at the Texas First Chance Invitational (which also broke the 17-18 NAG). However, Friday’s swim still holds up as the fastest ever in a dual meet scenario.

Split Comparison

Kalisz and Foster’s dual meet times had very similar splitting, including being separated by just .02 at the 250 turn. Foster’s freestyle split—specifically the 25.04 closing 50—was the difference-maker.

Relative to his previous best time, Foster split the race in a similar manner. The freestyle once again stood out as it was the only stroke where he was quicker.

Kalisz, Nov. 2016 Foster, Nov. 2021 Foster, Oct. 2020
23.69 23.49 22.65
26.71 (50.40) 26.83 (50.32) 26.39 (49.04)
28.56 (1:18.96) 28.33 (1:18.65) 27.36 (1:16.40)
27.68 (1:46.64) 27.51 (1:46.16) 26.57 (1:42.97)
30.95 (2:17.59) 31.45 (2:17.61) 30.24 (2:13.21)
31.20 (2:48.79) 31.44 (2:49.05) 30.68 (2:43.89)
27.12 (3:15.91) 26.39 (3:15.44) 26.12 (3:10.01)
25.58 (3:41.49) 25.04 (3:40.48) 25.26 (3:35.27)

Behind Kalisz’s time, the next-fastest from a dual meet came from Cal’s Sean Grieshop at 3:42.69 against Stanford in November 2020.

Foster had previously been 3:46.15 this season in a dual meet against Incarnate Word on October 8. He now holds the top time in the country by more than four seconds, with Louisville’s Daniel Sos sitting second at 3:44.92.

Carson’s older brother, Jake Foster, was the runner-up in the race at UVA in a time of 3:45.94, ranking him fourth in the country.

(Carson) Foster never really swam the 400 IM at a true dual meet last season. Other than his swims at the First Chance Invitational, Big 12s and NCAAs, his only other times competing in the event came at the Texas Hall of Fame Invite in December, where he clocked in at 3:38.89.

In This Story

7
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
elyk
22 minutes ago

Rocktober who?

1
0
Reply
Jim
21 minutes ago

But can he beat Bobby Finke at NC’s?

0
0
Reply
Swimfan
20 minutes ago

But I thought all eyes were on Virginia?

0
0
Reply
brol
15 minutes ago

The picture looks like Jake?

1
0
Reply
Yaboi
11 minutes ago

Alrighty then

0
0
Reply
Joel Lin
6 minutes ago

In a Speedo in early November. That is insane. So fast it is inappropriate.

0
0
Reply
Mean Dean
6 minutes ago

That distance work is paying off

0
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!