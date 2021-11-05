Carson Foster Drops 3:40.48 400 IM At UVA, Fastest Dual Meet Time Ever

VIRGINIA VS. TEXAS

Friday, November 5th-Saturday, November 6th, 2021

Aquatic and Fitness Center, Charlottesville, VA

Dual Meet Format

SCY

Live Results

Results on Meet Mobile: “Virginia vs Texas”

Live Stream (ACCN)

University of Texas sophomore Carson Foster dropped what appears to be the fastest time ever recorded in a dual meet in the men’s 400 IM on Friday afternoon in Virginia, clocking 3:40.48 during the Longhorns’ two-day showdown against the Cavaliers.

Foster, who was the NCAA runner-up in the event as a freshman, takes out the previous fastest dual meet time on record of 3:41.49, which was set by U.S. Open Record holder and current Olympic champion Chase Kalisz. Kalisz, who previously competed for the Georgia Bulldogs, hit that time at a dual meet against Wisconsin in November 2016.

Foster actually set his personal best time of 3:35.27—which ranks him as the second-fastest performer of all-time behind Kalisz—earlier in the year last season, doing so in October 2020 at the Texas First Chance Invitational (which also broke the 17-18 NAG). However, Friday’s swim still holds up as the fastest ever in a dual meet scenario.

Split Comparison

Kalisz and Foster’s dual meet times had very similar splitting, including being separated by just .02 at the 250 turn. Foster’s freestyle split—specifically the 25.04 closing 50—was the difference-maker.

Relative to his previous best time, Foster split the race in a similar manner. The freestyle once again stood out as it was the only stroke where he was quicker.

Kalisz, Nov. 2016 Foster, Nov. 2021 Foster, Oct. 2020 23.69 23.49 22.65 26.71 (50.40) 26.83 (50.32) 26.39 (49.04) 28.56 (1:18.96) 28.33 (1:18.65) 27.36 (1:16.40) 27.68 (1:46.64) 27.51 (1:46.16) 26.57 (1:42.97) 30.95 (2:17.59) 31.45 (2:17.61) 30.24 (2:13.21) 31.20 (2:48.79) 31.44 (2:49.05) 30.68 (2:43.89) 27.12 (3:15.91) 26.39 (3:15.44) 26.12 (3:10.01) 25.58 (3:41.49) 25.04 (3:40.48) 25.26 (3:35.27)

Behind Kalisz’s time, the next-fastest from a dual meet came from Cal’s Sean Grieshop at 3:42.69 against Stanford in November 2020.

Foster had previously been 3:46.15 this season in a dual meet against Incarnate Word on October 8. He now holds the top time in the country by more than four seconds, with Louisville’s Daniel Sos sitting second at 3:44.92.

Carson’s older brother, Jake Foster, was the runner-up in the race at UVA in a time of 3:45.94, ranking him fourth in the country.

(Carson) Foster never really swam the 400 IM at a true dual meet last season. Other than his swims at the First Chance Invitational, Big 12s and NCAAs, his only other times competing in the event came at the Texas Hall of Fame Invite in December, where he clocked in at 3:38.89.