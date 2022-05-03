Two Olympic Swimmers Build On Their Passion For Aquatics

Courtesy of Malmsten, a SwimSwam partner.

Thanks to Simon Percy and Mikael Orn, Malmsten Olympic equipment is now available in North America.

After having had great swimming careers, competitions at the highest level, both have made “civic” careers in other areas. Mikael, an NCAA Champion in the 200-yard freestyle in 1983, also grabbed a bronze medal in a relay in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. After 30 and 40 years out of the water, respectively, they are now going back to where it all started; SWIMMING.

Both Percy and Orn are proud Arizona State alumni, having trained under Ron Johnson in the ’80s and ’90s.

Sharing a lifelong passion for aquatics and understanding the importance of using the best equipment, they teamed up and started Malmsten Inc.

Mikael was one of Tommy Malmsten’s (Tommy is the founder of Malmsten) best swimmers, having known Tommy since he first joined his swim team in 1980. They kept in touch over the years.

Three years ago, Tommy asked Mikael what would be Mikael’s 3rd career path, and Malmsten Inc was born.

A great adventure began.

“We are producing Gold PRO Racing Lane Line in accordance with exactly the same recipe, design and materials as they use in Åhus, Sweden. Same great functional equipment, used in most international swimming competition across the globe,” says Mikael. “It has been an exciting period, to learn of how to produce a great racing lane line. There is a lot more science than you can imagine. As elite swimmers we fully understand the difference!”

A racing lane line for competition and training has to be highly functional in reducing the water turbulence. It has to be durable to withstand the harsh pool environment. It has to be safe and strong, and make as little footprint on the environment as possible. Malmsten Inc was started about a year ago and we are very proud to bring the worlds best Racing Lane Lines to North America.

Gold PRO available in USA

Teaming up with S&R Sports has been a great partnership. With a similar closeness to aquatic sports, we understand each other. S&R Sports, with over 30 years of supplying the world with water polo and swimming equipment, and founded and run by athletes from the sports, offers you a great service for all types of aquatics equipment.

Gold PRO available in Canada

Malmsten is proud to partner with DB Perks and Commercial Aquatics Supplies in Canada, one of the country’s best pool distributors with a history of having a strong connection with swimming and aquatics. They have a strong team including Bill Sawchuk, a two-time Olympian with a swimming and coaching background, along with Jim Todhunter, Steven Zamis and Amanda Moffat, all very experienced in what aquatic equipment is all about.

About Us

From Swimmers for Swimmers – with a passion for aquatics

Malmsten was established in Phoenix, Arizona in 2020 by former swimmers Mikael Orn and Simon Percy.

Mikael and Simon both swam for Arizona State under Ron Johnson. After leading two different career paths, they’ve now teamed up with Malmsten Inc. Mikael was one of Tommy Malmsten’s most successful swimmers and swam for Arizona State under Johnson from 1980 to 1984. He was the NCAA champion in the 200-yard freestyle in 1983 and won an Olympic bronze medal at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.

In assuming leadership of Malmsten Inc., Mikael brings to bear his extensive experience as an IBM executive. He is a hands-on business leader with a track record of innovation, leading to market expansion and patents.

Simon swam for the New Zealand National Team from 1990 to 1994, including the 1990 Commonwealth Games, 1991 World Championships and 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Simon swam for ASU from 1991 to 1994, representing the university at the NCAA Championships and becoming an All-American and Academic All-American. He graduated in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science.

Since 1994, aside from his business career, Simon has coached swimming, including a return to Arizona State as an Assistant coach from 2006 to 2011. During the 2008 financial crisis, which forced ASU to cut the men’s swimming program, Simon teamed up with Mikael Orn and other Alumni, securing funds to assure the future of Men’s Swimming at ASU, which thrives today under head coach Bob Bowman. A unique achievement in the swimming community.

Malmsten USA is a subsidiary of Malmsten AB – the Global Leader in Racing Lane Lines.

Malmsten USA will be producing Classic PRO and Gold PRO Racing Lane Lines for the North American market in accordance with Original Malmsten specifications.

Malmsten’s line of products also includes other Official FINA equipment such as Water Polo Goals, Water Polo Field of Play, Open Water Finishing Lines as well as a proven range of pool construction equipment.

Our mission: “With a longstanding passion for aquatics, we design, produce and distribute high-end pool equipment with functionality, durability and the environment in focus” – Mikael Orn, CEO Malmsten Inc.

Bringing the world’s best pool equipment to America!

With a passion for aquatics!

