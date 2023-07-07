USA Swimming Apologizes to Erin Gemmell for Worlds Selection Error Last Year

USA Swimming issued an apology to Erin Gemmell on Friday for making a selection error last year that robbed her of a trip to the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Gemmell placed 7th in the 200-meter freestyle at last year’s U.S. International Team Trials, but she was left off the Worlds roster after Katie Ledecky dropped the 200 free from her lineup. When Ledecky did the same thing this year, 7th-place finisher Anna Peplowski was promoted to the Worlds team, as was customary in years past.
“One important procedure that came in to play both in 2023 and 2022 is the promotion of the 7th fastest finisher in the 200 freestyle to the 4×200 relay upon withdrawal of a top athlete from the 200 freestyle,” USA Swimming said in its final roster announcement.
“In 2022, USA Swimming made a selection error which resulted in Erin Gemmell, the 7th fastest finisher in the 200 freestyle, not being named to the Worlds team. Instead, Gemmell was named to the Junior Pan Pacific Championships where she earned high point honors while leading the U.S. team to the top of the medal table. This year, a similar athlete withdrawal situation occurred in the 200 freestyle, and we followed the selection procedures correctly in allowing for the promotion of Anna Peplowski to the Worlds team.
“We realize the error in 2022 caused major disappointment for Gemmell, her coaches, and her family,” the organization added. “USA Swimming extends our most sincere apologies to Erin, and we celebrate her qualification to this year’s World Aquatics Championships team.”
Gemmell, an 18-year-old Texas commit, made the Worlds team this year with a fourth-place finish in the 200 free (1:56.23). Her dad, Bruce Gemmell, used to coach Ledecky at the Nation’s Capital Swim Club.
At last year’s Junior Pan Pacs, Gemmell won the 100 free, 200 free, and 400 free while breaking meet records in all three events.
Selection criteria for international events must be “consistently applied” in order for USA Swimming to continue to be certified as a national governing body, as per the Ted Stevens Amateur Sports Act.
They should pay her at least the money each swimmer got for the Gold medal and a Gold medal!
And admit their ignorance and why did they hide their mistake for a year!??
The “organization” = Mintenko?
At least they made note of it! So for future reference the roster should be ratified in the event it happened again at they did update the roster 🙄
Do the American thing: seek legal recourse for loss of income, opportunities, NIL prospects, etc.
What’s the one thing ‘they’ understand: $$$$$ Ask the athletes going to World University Games on their own dime!
Wait, I thought it was Katie’s fault?
Nothing says sorry like apologizing a year after the fact
Actually, I’m surprised (and glad) they finally did. Not so the case in so many other circumstances.
* rolls the tape of Chuck Wielgus 20/20 interview *
Glad that this has been fixed finally but I do think what happened last year played a role in Erin going 1:54 and getting top 4 this year as last year’s trials might have been motivation to show that she should have been in the worlds team. Now there’s 0 doubt.
Umm no. Actually it is more that in spite of being left off the team last year she was able to persevere and salvage her summer.
This procedure isn’t new
Phelps dropping the 200 Free in 2012 after Trials is how Davis Tarwater made the 4 x 2 after finishing 7th.
So yeah, not sure why 2012 wasn’t referred to as a precedent
The same situation happened with Katie Ledecky at the 2013 Phillips 66 National Championships.
Karlee Bispo ring a bell?
It’s so confusing. It’s not like USA Swimming wasn’t aware of this policy. If they had even read the comments on here they would’ve seen it echoed. The daughter of the head coach at the biggest club team in the US is not a low-profile name. Then they apologize a whole year later, a week after using the policy for Peplowski? Asinine.
Happy that it seems Erin is getting faster and not dwelling on it, and excited to see her at Worlds this year. But this is a joke by USA Swimming.
I mean, it seems like they should have been aware of it because we reported the inconsistency *last year.*
USA Swimming …………..
But where are the clowns?
Send in the clowns.
Don’t bother, they’re here.
Utterly pitch perfect — and I love Judy Collins!