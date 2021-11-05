Texas Longhorns Reel in #10 in Class of 2023, Erin Gemmell

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Erin Gemmell from Potomac, Maryland, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Texas for the 2023-24 school year.

“What do you know about immortality?” #HOOKEM 🧡🤘

Thanks to everyone who has helped me through this process, I’m excited to announce my commitment to University of Texas! Here’s to more orange in my closet and many more amazing people in my life; I can’t wait to be a longhorn!

Gemmell is a junior at Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Bethesda; she swims year-round with Nation’s Capital Swim Club, where her father Bruce Gemmell, is the head coach. She is a member of the 2021-22 U.S. National Junior Team, based on her performances in the 100/200/400 free this past year, and she is the #10 recruit on our Way Too Early list of top girls from the class of 2023.

Gemmell is an outstanding mid-distance freestyler. She has Olympic Trials Wave II qualifying times in the 100/200/400/800m free and Wave I cuts in the 50/1500 free and 200/400 IM. At the Wave II meet, she placed 11th in the 400 free, 9th in the 200 free, 31st in the 800 free, 33rd in the 50 free, and 39th in the 100 free. Her times in the 50 free (25.81), 200 free (1:58.67), and 400 free (4:11.57) were lifetime bests.

She was on the U.S. Junior Team that competed at the Berlin and Budapest stops of the FINA World Cup in October. She placed third in the 200 free (1:55.04), third in the 400 free (4:03.28), and seventh in the 800 free (8:31.22), all lifetime bests in SCM.

Best LCM times:

50 free – 25.81

100 free – 55.54

200 free – 1:58.67

400 free – 4:11.57

800 free – 8:43.41

1500 free – 16:45.91

200 IM – 2:16.58

400 IM – 4:51.45

100 fly – 1:01.55

200 back – 2:16.90

Gemmell has among the fastest short-course times in the class, as well. She is close to the NCAA scoring range in the 200/500 free. It took 1:45.81/4:43.16 to score in the respective events at 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships, where the Texas women finished third behind Virginia and NC State. She will join the Longhorns’ class of 2027 with #8 Campbell Stoll, #12 Berit Berglund, Alexa Fulton, and Emma Kern.

Best SCY times:

200 free – 1:45.96

500 free – 4:45.88

100 free – 49.44

1000 free – 9:55.06

1650 free – 16:39.70

200 IM – 2:00.72

