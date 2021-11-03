Minnesota State Champion Emma Kern (2023) Verbally Commits to Texas

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emma Kern from Delano, Minnesota, has announced her intention to swim at the University of Texas in the class of 2027.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Texas!! Huge thank you to my family, coaches and everyone who has supported me throughout my swimming career! HOOK ‘EM HORNS🤘🏼🧡”

Kern, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, swims for Delano High School and Aquajets Swim Team. She won the 100 back (54.94) and was 4th in the 100 fly (56.03) as a freshman at the MHSHL 3A Swimming and Diving State Championships in November 2019. Last fall, she won the 100 back (54.60) and the 100 fly (56.42) at 3A Sectionals, breaking the Section 3A record in both events. There was no state tournament due to the pandemic.

Kern won the 100 back (53.40) and 200 back (1:58.91) at Fargo Sectionals last March, notching PBs in both events. She also came in third in the 50 free (23.55) and 4th in the 100 free (51.07). She had a very strong showing in July at the Minneapolis Sectionals, where she won the 100 back (1:01.68), was runner-up in the 50 free (26.38) and 100 free (57.00), and placed third in the 100 back (2:16.60). She also scored a PB in the 200 free. Kern competed at Olympic Trials Wave I in June, finishing 26th in the 100 back. She closed out long course season at Speedo Summer Championships-East, swimming the 50/100 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.07

100 back – 53.40

200 back – 1:58.91

100 fly – 55.66

50 free – 23.26

100 free – 50.97

200 IM – 2:05.53

Kern will suit up for the Longhorns in the fall of 2023 with Campbell Stoll and Berit Berglund.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster