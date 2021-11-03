Breaststroker Ali Bragg (2022) Verbally Commits to Drexel

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ali Bragg from Cape Elizabeth, Maine, has made a verbal commitment to swim and study at Drexel University beginning in the fall of 2022.

“I’m so stoked to continue my education and rep the blue and gold for the next four years swimming at Drexel University! A big thank you to my parents, coaches, teammates, and friends for always going above and beyond to help me get to this point! Go Dragons!! 🐉💙 💛”

A senior at Cape Elizabeth High School, Bragg was runner-up in both the 100 breast (1:07.37) and 200 IM (2:11.80) at the 2020 Maine MPA Girls Class B State Championships. While that remains her best short course IM time, she improved her breast to 1:06.81 in March 2021.

In LCM, Bragg earned best times in the 50/100/200 breast at the ISCA International Senior Meet, placing 24th, 23rd, and 22nd in the respective events with 35.22/1:16.95/2:45.03. She swims year-round with Portland Porpoise Swim Club.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:06.18

200 breast – 2:22.47

200 IM – 2:11.80

400 IM – 4:39.08

Bragg’s best times would have been a big help to Drexel at the 2021 CAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. She would have scored in the B finals of both the 100/200 breast, where the Dragons had no finalists, and in the B final of the 400 IM with then-freshman Molly Watts.

