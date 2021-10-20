Campbell Stoll, #8 Recruit in Class of 2023, Commits to Texas

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Campbell Stoll of Arrowhead High School and the Elmbrook Swim Club in Wisconsin has verbally committed to the Texas Longhorns. Stoll is a high school junior and is scheduled to join the Texas Longhorns in the fall of 2023.

Stoll is SwimSwam’s #8-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2023.

Stoll is a member of the 2021-2022 USA Swimming National Junior Team, along with her club teammate Maggie Wanezek.

I am so humbled and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Texas I am incredibly blessed to thank my family, friends, teammates, coaches and God for helping me get to where I am. Can’t wait to be a longhorn! HOOK EM’ HORNS

Stoll hails from the Elmbrook Swim Club, the state’s hottest program. Earlier this week, the club was named a USA Swimming Gold Medal Club for the fourth consecutive season.

Stoll has amassed a deep resume of results at big meets. She is the defending Wisconsin High School Division 1 State Champion in both the 100 fly (53.99) and 200 IM (2:00.60). As a freshman in the fall of 2019, she placed 2nd in the 200 IM (2:02.77) and 6th in the 100 back (56.01).

In March, she was the Wisconsin LSC Champion in the 200 IM, 100 fly, and 200 fly, but really showed off her versatility by also placing 2nd in the 200 breast and 3rd in the 100 breast.

In long course over the summer, she finished 2nd in the 100 fly at the Speedo Summer Championships – West in 59.55. That is a Wisconsin Swimming LSC Record in the 15-16 age group, clearing the previous mark set in 2015 by would-be NCAA Champion Beata Nelson. Nelson is currently the leader in money earnings in the 2021 ISL season.

Stoll is also the LSC Record holder in the 200 fly in yards for 15-16s, 2.3 seconds ahead of Kaylyn Schoof’s prior record.

Best Times in Yards (Long Course Meters):

50 free – 23.51 (27.74)

100 free – 50.72 (57.29)

200 free – 1:50.68 (2:08.23)

100 fly – 52.81 (59.55)

200 fly – 1:56.14 (2:13.79)

100 back – 53.40 (1:03.47)

200 back – 1:55.88 (2:17.95)

100 breast – 1:01.51 (1:11.81)

200 breast – 2:12.76 (2:41.20)

200 IM – 1:58.76 (2:16.51)

400 IM – 4:14.96 (5:01.06)

While Stoll is capable in essentially all events 200 yards-and-shorter, Texas’ best long-term use of her talents will be as a butterflier and IMer. With the Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby joining the team in fall 2022, and a mass of backstrokers joining the team over the next two years, the Longhorns will be left thinner in the butterfly events, especially once Emma Sticklen and Olivia Bray graduate in 2024 (though they’re eligible to extent through the 2024-2025 season because of the COVID waiver).

Texas Backstrokers:

Emily Carpenter, 2022 – 55.55/1:58.92

Meghan DiMartile, 2022 – 53.73/1:58.75

Emma Kern, 2023 – 53.40/1:58.91

Berit Berglund, 2023 – 52.09/1:59.84

But the Longhorns are beginning to amass the kind of depth where they could make the leap to challenge the top two programs, Virginia and Stanford, for NCAA titles, and so “maximum individual points” could also be a viable goal, regardless of the discipline.

The Longhorns finished 3rd at last year’s NCAA Championship meet, 9.5 points behind 2nd-place NC State and 146.5 points behind the champion Virginia Cavaliers. That was Texas’ best finish of the Carol Capitani era, and their best finish under any coach since placing 3rd in 2001.

In addition to Kern and Berglund, Stoll is the third commit for the Longhorns in the class of 2023.

