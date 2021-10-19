Winter Juniors Qualifier Dylan Mes Commits to Denver

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Dylan Mes from Carlsbad, California announced his commitment in September to continue his academic and athletic careers at the University of Denver beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Denver! I would like to thank my family and my coaches at RSD for all the support along the way. Thank you to Coach Alicia and Coach Mark for this great opportunity. Go Pioneers!”

Mes swims for Rancho San Dieguito out of Solana Beach, CA, a suburb of San Diego. In the middle of April at a time trial, Mes went best times in both the 100 (51.78) and 200 (1:53.09) butterflies as well as the 200 IM (1:56.26). At the end of April at the CIF San Diego Division I Championships, Mes earned best times in both the 200 (1:41.05) and 500 (4:33.07) freestyles. Both of those times are 2021 Futures cuts.

To kick off his long course season in May, he attended the 18&under Spring Cup in Irvine where he earned a best time in the long course 400 freestyle (4:05.24). That time earned him his first Winter Juniors cut. Mes closed off his long course season attending Futures in Santa Clarita. There he earned best times in the 200 freestyle (1:56.94), 100 (1:01.17) and 200 (2:11.41) backstrokes, 200 butterfly (2:10.70), and 400 IM (4:41.75). Those best times earned him a 20th place finish in the 200 backstroke, 26th place finish in the 400 IM, and a 31st place finish in the 200 freestyle. Although just off his best time, he also earned a 17th place finish in the 400 freestyle.

Mes began his senior year at Carlsbad High School this fall.

His best short course times are:

200 freestyle: 1:41.05

500 freestyle: 4:33.07

1000 freestyle: 9:33.95

200 backstroke: 1:51.96

200 butterfly: 1:53.09

The University of Denver is a private university located in Denver, Colorado. The school is a member of the Summit League. The Denver men placed third at the 2021 Summit League Championships but were only represented by 11 men after some internal conflict on the team over COVID-19 safety protocols. Prior to that, the team was dominant within the conference as they had won seven conference championships in a row. In 2020, the men’s team ran away with the conference title by over 350 points.

Based on his best times, Mes has the potential to make an immediate impact for Denver at the conference level as they hope to increase their roster again. His best times would have earned him an ‘A’ final finish in the 200 and 500 freestyles, 200 backstroke, and 200 butterfly.

Mes will arrive on campus next fall as a member of the class of 2026 along with Noah Laird, Tommy Hancock, Joseph Hancock, and Liam Simmons. Based on all of their best times, each member of the class has the potential to make an impact all across the board as the team looks to rebuild in multiple strokes and distances.

